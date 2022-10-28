BARRE — Somewhere between pulling the trigger on a plan to invest nearly $7.3 million in assorted upgrades to Spaulding High School and entering a head-scratching executive session involving “personnel” and “non-public records,” one member of the School Board asked its chair to consider giving up the gavel.
The brief exchange — it was more monologue than exchange — occurred nearly three hours after Chair Sonya Spaulding called Thursday night’s meeting to order and about 90 minutes before she declined, when repeatedly pressed, to clarify the rationale for one of two topics the board subsequently discussed behind closed doors.
Following a brief update on the latest in what has been a series of public records requests — this one filed by Barre Town resident Melissa Battah — Spaulding turned the floor over to School Director Nancy Leclerc.
Leclerc asked at the start of the meeting that “board leadership” be added to the agenda and before she was done talking — it didn’t take long — it was pretty clear she isn’t happy with the job Spaulding is doing.
Reading portions of the “Code of Ethics for Vermont School Board Members,” Leclerc implied Spaulding violated some of them when she wrote an Aug. 31 email that was read aloud by Barre Town resident Josh Howard at the board’s last meeting.
Spaulding hasn’t denied the authenticity of what she described at the time as a “personal email,” one that encouraged recipients — a mix of former board members, parents and residents — to attend what was warned as an “emergency meeting” that evening.
Leclerc said Spaulding encouraged those who received the Aug. 31 email to specifically criticize some board members and shared what she characterized as “confidential” email that outlined the reasons for the hastily called executive session.
“You (Spaulding) divided the board instead of uniting the board,” Leclerc said, accusing Spaulding of everything from “a lack of leadership” to a “conflict of interest.”
Leclerc didn’t allege any specific conflict, but blamed Spaulding.
“The chair’s actions have created a trust issue, a lack of respect issue, and (an) integrity (issue),” Leclerc said of Spaulding, who sat quietly through a critique that ended with a request.
“I would like you to consider stepping down as chair in the best interest of this board and yourself,” she told Spaulding.
Spaulding didn’t bite.
“Any other questions?” Spaulding asked.
There were none.
“Thanks for that,” Spaulding told Leclerc. “Moving on.”
The board did during a session that saw members cover a lot of ground before and after Leclerc’s comments highlighted a running rift that prompted Superintendent Chris Hennessey and other administrators to publicly urge the board to do better back in August.
For the most part it has, at least publicly, and — but for Leclerc’s call for Spaulding’s resignation — it did again Thursday night.
Sure, there was some quibbling over the wording of a motion that will pave the way for nearly $7.3 million in improvements to Spaulding High School between now and Aug. 30, 2024, but whether to proceed with that work was never in doubt.
The good news for those who own property in Barre and Barre Town is the project, which includes expanding the school’s sprinkler system, upgrading its ventilation and other lighting, electrical and heating improvements, won’t require an increase in taxes.
Most of the money ($7 million) will come from pandemic-related federal funding the district has received, while the balance ($267,150) will either come from the district’s capital reserve fund, or some other local funding.
Though there is more than than enough money — an estimated $865,000 — in the capital reserve fund, some members wanted the flexibility to use other funding to avoid depleting that fund if possible. At least one, School Director Sarah Pregent, suggested the language ultimately approved was ambiguous and in her view unnecessary, given the likelihood the board will ask voters to shift at least some of a yet-to-be-audited year-end surplus into the capital reserve fund.
It was anything but a heated debate and while the wordsmithing took some time, board members were told it was time well spent because in order to leverage the $7 million in federal funds approved for the project, the district must identify with some specificity the source of the rest of the money.
The language that was ultimately approved passed that test, according to a representative from Energy Efficiency Investments Inc. that will be responsible for the work. It passed unanimously.
Board members had a productive discussion that helped set the stage for a facilitated retreat they have tentatively scheduled next week, advanced three policies, and received an encouraging update on the district’s new alternative program and were told staffing remains a concern.
A mix of unfilled positions and unscheduled absences — mostly due to illness — remain a challenge in the three-school district, though Hennessey stressed the problem is not unique to Barre. The local district, he said, is exploring creative ways to address the problem, while praising staff for filling in when and where they are needed.
Leclerc’s suggestion that Spaulding resign as chair was out of step with the tone of the rest of the public portion of the meeting that ended when the board voted to go into executive session.
There were topics for executive session. One was a staff-related legal matter and the other was listed on the agenda as “personnel – discussion of non-public records.”
Councilor Michael Boutin, who attended the meeting virtually, sought clarification that Spaulding said she couldn’t provide.
The board’s secretary, Andrea Poulin, expressed her own unease, noting that there are a number of distinct personnel-related reasons for going into executive session.
“I think we need something a little more specific,” Poulin said. “There has to be something more than just saying “it’s personnel.’”
Or not.
“If I give you more information, I will be giving you more information that we’re (going to be) discussing in executive session,” Spaulding told Poulin. “I understand you want more. I get that, but I can’t give you any more.”
“I don’t want more,” Poulin replied. “The law usually wants more. We’ve been warned about this before.”
The board voted to go into executive session without further clarification, the public portion of the meeting ended and Spaulding said no action was anticipated.
