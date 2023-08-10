BARRE — Technical difficulties were the least of the Barre Unified School Board’s troubles on a night that highlighted a persistently deep divide fueled by trust issues that turned routine business into great debates.

It took several minutes, but the technical difficulties that prevented those attending remotely from fully participating in Wednesday night’s meeting were resolved, even as calls to cancel the scheduled session morphed into a failed attempt to gut the agenda.

