BARRE — Barring a congressional meltdown, Christmas came early in Barre where city officials were cautiously celebrating word a pair of Depression-era investments will receive some much-needed attention thanks to Vermont’s soon-to-be-senior senator.
Must be Sanders?
It was, and while initial overtures to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., were made months before Nicolas Storellicastro replaced Steve Mackenzie as city manager in Barre over the summer, the multi-million-dollar payoff just arrived.
A pair of “earmarks” that Storellicastro said have “been in the works for awhile,” can now be found in the fine print of a 4,155-page omnibus spending bill that was passed by the Senate on Thursday and was expected to clear the House before Friday’s midnight deadline.
That’s good news for the Barre Municipal Auditorium, which was built in 1939, as well as for an even older stretch of water transmission line — it was installed in 1935 — that runs along Route 302 between Reservoir Road in Orange and Route 110 in East Barre.
One of Sanders’ just-approved earmarks will funnel $3,451,000 to underwrite a planned upgrade to the historic building that is best known as a high school basketball venue. The “Aud” also hosts a number of other shows and events, routinely serves as the city’s polling place and has occasionally been pressed into service as an emergency shelter.
It’s a big building with old but sturdy bones that is saddled with mechanical systems that either don’t exist, are in danger of failing, or already have.
“I’m limping along on one boiler in the building as it is now,” said Jeff Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and community services.
It’s why Bergeron let out an audible “hoot” when he learned the “earmark” he’s been anxiously waiting for had finally secured Senate approval.
“That’s great news!” he said, noting Sanders has been consistently supportive, but waiting for the wheels of government to turn in Washington can be tedious when you’re waiting for things to break.
With one of the building’s two boilers no longer functional, replacing its heating and ventilation systems are part of a plan that would include adding air conditioning to the mix. The latter upgrade, officials hope, will help attract new summer rentals.
Storellicastro said he would wait for the bill to actually pass the House, but saw the Senate’s approval as a huge step.
“We’re very grateful,” he said. “The Aud means a lot to us.”
So does that water transmission line — the one the city should receive $2,240,000 to replace as result of a second Sanders earmark.
“One of them is ‘sexier’ than the other, but they are both important projects for Barre,” Storellicastro said.
The transmission line, which conveys water for the city’s filtration plant near the Dix Reservoir in Orange part of the way to Barre, is a critical piece of infrastructure. Because of its age, replacing it has long been viewed as a high priority, but coming up with the money to do it has been beyond challenging.
Thanks to Sanders, Storellicastro said, it likely won’t be any more.
“This is huge,” he said. “This is a lot of money. This will be felt.”
Storellicastro, who is putting the finishing touches on a capital plan he’ll present to City Council next month, said the two earmarks should cover a couple of “big-dollar needs” and plug funding gaps in the plan.
All told, Barre is slated to receive nearly $5.7 million for the two projects, which amounts to a grain of sand on the $1.7 trillion desert that is the omnibus spending plan. However, the money is a big gold boulder in the Granite City and accounts for an outsized share of Sanders’ $42 million in earmarks — 51 in all.
One of them is a $210,000 earmark that will help the Vermont Historical Society create a “visible storage and research gallery” at the Vermont History Center in Barre.
Only one of Sanders’ earmarks was larger than the one for the Aud. The $4,422,000 appropriation will aid Springfield Medical Care Systems Inc. increase access to primary care, mental health, addiction and dental services in the Brattleboro area.
Besides that project, and the two in Barre, only two other Sanders’ earmarks exceed $2 million. Both are statewide initiatives proposed by the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board. Each is slated to receive $2.5 million in federal funding.
One is a program designed to “expand affordable, shared equity homeownership.” The other will “bolster current initiatives for manufactured housing communities … increasing the sustainability of a critical housing resource for low- and moderate-income Vermonters.”
Two Northfield-based projects are also on Sanders’ list. The Veterans’ Place is slated to receive $997,000 to help finance the renovation of the and upgrade of the transitional housing it provides to veterans. Nearby Norwich University will get $487,000 to underwrite its plans to create a virtual reality laboratory for nursing students.
Among Sanders’ other central Vermont earmarks are $700,000 to help the Waterbury Ambulance Service construct a new station and buy an ambulance, $775,000 to help with the upgrade and expansion of the municipal water system in Randolph, and $134,000 to support a successful travel study exchange program at Harwood Union High School in Duxbury.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.