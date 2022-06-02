BARRE — Barre Area Development Corp. is weeks away from losing its executive director and temporarily turning the reins of the decades-old organization over to a long-time member of its all-volunteer board.
Barely 18 months after accepting the executive director’s job, Cody Morrison is heading back to New Hampshire and Karl Rinker has been tapped to replace him on an interim basis while the BADC board weighs its options.
Rinker said Thursday the path forward remains a topic of ongoing conversation among members of the executive board, after it learned last week Morrison will leave later this month.
In keeping with the terms of his contract, Morrison provided the board with his 30-day notice, prompting a brief but unsuccessful attempt to persuade him to stay.
“We tried the best we could to see if there was any possible way we could keep him (Morrison) here,” Rinker said. “We were not successful.”
On Wednesday, officials in Keene, New Hampshire, announced Morrison had been hired to serve as executive director of the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. He is scheduled to start work there on July 5.
According to Rinker, there are no complaints about the job Morrison has done during his time with BADC.
“We are really, really sad that he’s leaving,” Rinker said, praising Morrison for his work on the community relations and marketing fronts.
Attempts to reach Morrison for comment were unsuccessful Thursday, but Rinker didn’t dispute his claim he is leaving Barre Area Development in a better place than he found it when he took over as executive director in October 2020.
“He (Morrison) has done an excellent job,” Rinker said.
For the foreseeable future that job will fall to Rinker — a past president and the only currently retired member of BADC’s 15-member board.
Rinker checks at least two boxes — he’s available and familiar with the organization.
“We’re not going to skip a beat,” he said, noting Morrison has already done the heavy lifting on congressional earmark requests that, if approved, would finance upgrades to the Barre Municipal Auditorium and the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
According to Rinker, when, whether and how to launch a search for a more permanent replacement will all be discussed by the executive board in coming weeks.
Though the search that landed Morrison was ultimately successful, it took two tries and eventually required retaining a headhunting firm after the out-of-state finalist in a board-led search backed out.
While working with a professional headhunting firm landed a candidate at the start of the pandemic, the process was expensive and time-consuming.
One option that will likely be discussed is foregoing a national search run by a consultant in favor of advertising the position closer to home.
“We’ve got a lot to discuss,” Rinker said, noting there have been very preliminary discussions of various scenarios, but, given the “suddenness” of Morrison’s announcement, none has been thoroughly fleshed out.
Though Morrison graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2009, he attended college and spent most of his career in New Hampshire.
After graduating from Franklin Pierce University, Morrison worked for the Community Development Finance Authority in New Hampshire for nearly 18 months — leaving in 2018 to start his own consulting company — CRM Consulting — and a few months later taking the then newly created job of economic development coordinator in Newport. Morrison left the job in Newport to take over as BADC’s new executive director and has been active in the community since his arrival.
Founded in 1961, Barre Area Development is jointly funded by Barre and Barre Town. Rinker said both communities were immediately notified Morrison would be leaving and will be kept abreast of plans for the position he will fill on an interim basis.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.