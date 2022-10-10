BARRE — After spending nearly four years focused on Stowe, Aimée Green will turn her attention to Barre — the city and the town — today when she takes over a local economic development organization that quietly turned 60 last year.
Green, whose first name is pronounced “Ahmay,” officially starts work as the new executive director of Barre Area Development Corp. today.
Long-time BADC board member Karl Rinker, who was tapped as a temporary replacement for Cody Morrison earlier this year, said on Monday he has been introducing Green to key players in the greater Barre community since she accepted the job in late-August.
At the time, Green — a former hospital administrator — still was employed as executive director of Stowe Vibrancy, a position she had held in her hometown since April 2019.
According to Rinker, Green’s hiring was the product of a short, but successful search, that saw the BADC board opt not to enlist the assistance of a headhunter and skip a full-blown national search in favor of focusing efforts — and advertising dollars — closer to home.
Rinker said that wasn’t an accident.
“The goal was to find somebody in Vermont, who wouldn’t immediately have to look for a house,” he explained, citing the tight housing market remains a hurdle for otherwise qualified out-of-state candidates. The implications of the housing shortage has been felt in local school districts, as well as at Central Vermont Medical Center, among other employers with job openings.
Despite its local focus, the search attracted more than two dozen candidates, including one from Pennsylvania and another from Oregon. Both were intriguing prospects, but Green was quickly identified as the front-runner, he said.
“Aimée (Green) was top of the pack right away because of her qualifications,” he said.
Though Green’s central Vermont address was an added bonus, Rinker said her depth of experience and varied 20-year career made the job hers to lose. Nothing she said during two rounds of interviews changed that, and following some negotiation, Green accepted the board’s job offer with the understanding she wouldn’t start work until today.
Rinker said that was fine with members of the BADC board, who respected Green’s desire to give Stowe Vibrancy ample notice she would be leaving, and to prepare for a search of its own.
Launched in 2009, Stowe Vibrancy’s mission is to increase the vibrancy of Stowe “through enhancement of social, recreational, cultural, economic and physical characteristics of the village.”
Among other things the organization produces, or co-produces, eight major annual events ranging from the “Best of Stowe” and the “Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration” to a summer-long music series and “A Traditional Christmas in Stowe.”
The list includes one — “Indigenous Peoples’ Day Rocks!” — that was launched during Green’s tenure and concluded just before she started work in Barre, where those kinds of events here have long been handled by the Barre Partnership.
Green’s new role will place a much heavier emphasis on economic development in keeping with BADC’s roots.
Founded in 1961, BADC initially focused its all-volunteer efforts on promoting industrial, agricultural and recreational development. Commercial development was added to the mix in 1992 and the organization, which is jointly funded by Barre and Barre Town brought on its first part-time economic development coordinator two years later.
It wasn’t until Darren Winham was hired in 2008 that the full-time executive director’s position was created. Winham was replaced by Joel Schwartz, and then, more recently Morrison. Green will be featured during a Thursday afternoon “meet-and-greet” that will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Pearl Street Pizza.
Green worked for six years as a hospital administrator — two at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington and four at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans before taking the job with Stowe Vibrancy. Her tenure there included helping with pandemic-related challenges, including the launch of an assistance fund that raised more than $120,000 in donations to assist local residents. She also is credited for working with Stowe officials to support local business growth through economic development, infrastructure projects and beautification.
Rinker said BADC has several irons in the fire — a couple involving Canadian firms with interest in Barre market. He said he will spend the next few weeks bringing Green up to speed before settling back into his volunteer role as one of BADC’s 15 board members.
