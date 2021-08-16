BARRE — A facilitated brainstorming process that will focus on ways to make Barre better is almost ready to start. Mayor Lucas Herring is hoping it will be worth what turned into an 18-month wait.
“It’s been a long wait,” Herring said recalling the preparation that went in to working with the Vermont Council on Rural Development on a “community visit” that was called due to the novel coronavirus on April 7, 2020.
At the time COVID-19 was barely a thing in Vermont, but schools had been closed as a precaution and Herring, who remembers how the threat of an approaching snow storm prompted him to cancel his first City Council meeting as mayor, wasn’t taking any chances.
“We put it on hold,” he said of a process that will hinge — start to finish — on community involvement and started with a broad-based steering committee that came up with topics that weathered well during the pandemic.
From housing and homelessness to addressing empty buildings and downtown vitality, Herring said the topics, which will be the subject of a series of facilitated forums a week from Wednesday should provide kindling for a community conversation that is the first step in a three-month strategic planning process.
Herring said a broad-based steering committee that whittled the list of forum topics to nine more than 18 months ago, reconvened last month to confirm the list.
Though some were tempted to add a shortage of workers for a surplus of central Vermont jobs to the mix, Herring said they ultimately agreed to stick with the initial list understanding that the topic might find its way in to one or more of the 10 90-minute forums that will be facilitated by VCRD staff next Wednesday.
One of them will be a virtual version Herring said would give folks the opportunity to share what they’re thinking about any or all of the subjects that will be taken up during in-person forums that will be held — three at a time — throughout the day.
One of the venues has changed — the Masonic Lodge on Academy Street has replaced the Barre Congregational Church — but the other two are the same as they were before the community visit was called due to the pandemic. The Aldrich Public Library is one of the sites and the Church of the Good Shepherd on Washington Street is the other.
Each will host three of the nine forums, with the first starting at 2:30 p.m. and the last getting under way, along with the virtual session, at 7 p.m.
“It’s going to be a busy day,” said Herring, who plans to attend a forum on transportation at 2:30 p.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd and sit in on a forum on housing and homelessness at the library at 4:15 p.m. before attending a free community dinner at the Elks Lodge on Jefferson Street at 6 p.m.
After dinner, the mayor said he plans to head back to the Church of the Good Shepherd at 7 p.m. to hear ideas people might have about dealing with vacant buildings and promoting downtown vitality.
While Herring has a game plan, he said he expects others will have different interests and the hope is each of the forums draws a good mix of people with ideas about what Barre has going for it, what might make it better and how to make those things happen.
A city-wide mailing promoting the “All In For Barre” endeavor started landing in mailboxes over the weekend, and members of the steering committee are doing targeted outreach in an effort to drum up attendance for sessions that will provide key feedback in a multi-step process.
Herring said everyone from the city’s network of neighborhood watch programs to members of the local THRIVE group have been alerted and the Barre Partnership and Barre Area Development Corp. are reaching out to their members.
Herring said he is hoping a broad mix of voices weigh in though an uptick in COVID cases due to the delta variant has prompted to downgrade projected in-person attendance from 300 to 200.
Herring could be surprised, and next Wednesday’s 7 p.m. virtual forum should provide a way for skittish residents to share what’s on their minds.
The link for that Zoom forum will be posted at https://bit.ly/ForBarre along with other information about the community visit.
Though City Manager Steve Mackenzie will be retired by this time next year, the Barre native is eager to participate in what he characterized as “a community-based strategic planning session.”
“The question is what is it residents believe should be the (city’s) focus for the foreseeable future,” he said.
Mackenzie isn’t making any predictions.
“Who knows where the discussion will go when folks show up,” he said.
With sessions on climate change, diversity equity and inclusion, substance use disorder, aging, supporting students and families, and recreation arts and culture all part of the mix there will be plenty to talk about.
Next Wednesday’s community conversations will be followed by a 90-minute community meeting on Sept. 15 during which those in attendance will be asked to prioritize action items and sign up for task forces.
On October 20, those task forces will create action plans and discuss next steps as part of a process that will result in a report prepared by VCRD detailing those community plans and priorities.
It’s an exercise VCRD has done more than 50 times in various Vermont communities dating back to 1997 and one Herring asked the non-profit organizations soon to be retiring executive director, Paul Costello, to bring to Barre long before the pandemic.
After an aborted attempt, Costello, who will be retiring next month, and his team said they are ready to facilitate a process that will include participants from agencies, organizations and non-profits well-positioned to aid the city in leveraging federal, state and private sector resources to advance a plan for which the first seeds will be planted.
The cost to the city is roughly $5,000 — much of it for the recent mailing and some for the free community dinner that will be held at the Elks Lodge. Herring donated the stipend he’s received from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns — roughly $1,050 — to help defray the expense.
