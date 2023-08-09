PAWLET — Daniel Banyai’s federal lawsuit against the town and a state Environmental Court judge has been thrown out.
The lawsuit was dismissed on Monday by U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III. He also denied a motion filed by Banyai’s attorney, Robert Kaplan, to amend the original complaint.
Banyai filed the lawsuit in May, naming the town, Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin and between one and 20 people “whose identities are unknown at present,” accusing them of violating his Constitutional rights and asking the federal court to stay the Environmental Court’s recent orders and undo some of its past decisions.
Banyai has been in a legal dispute with the town for years over his Slate Ridge firearms school. The town says he doesn’t have the required permits for it, Banyai has argued that he does, and the courts have been siding with the town, for the most part.
According to court records, in December 2017, Banyai filed a zoning permit application for a “school building” associated with his Slate Ridge business. The permit was denied because he didn’t have the required right-of-way per the town’s zoning bylaws. Banyai didn’t appeal this. In April 2018, he applied for a variance on the right-of-way requirement. The town’s Development Review Board determined that he didn’t need a variance since the property was a “pre-existing nonconformity” and told him to apply for a new permit for the school building. Banyai’s neighbors appealed this decision.
While the decision was under appeal, Banyai received a permit for the school building after the town zoning administrator issued him a notice of violation for having constructed the building without a permit. The matter then went to the Environmental Court, which ruled that Banyai couldn’t raise the issue of pre-existing nonconformity and told the Pawlet Development Review Board to reconsider the merits of a variance. The DRB then denied Banyai’s request for a variance, which he didn’t appeal.
The town zoning administrator then issued a second notice of violation, which required Banyai to remove all the unpermitted structures from his property. Banyai neither complied nor appealed this, according to Sessions’ summary of the case.
In 2019, after the town filed an application in Environmental Court to have the order enforced, Durkin ruled that the town zoning administrator didn’t have the authority to issue Banyai a permit while an appeal was pending, making it invalid. This led to the “March 5, 2021, order” which required Banyai to have his property surveyed, submit a site plan, and take down all unpermitted structures. The order also issued fines. Banyai appealed this to the Vermont Supreme Court, which sided with the town. After more hearings, Banyai was again ordered to comply.
“Instead of complying with the Environmental Court’s several orders, Plaintiff has turned to the federal court for relief,” wrote Sessions in his recent order.
Sessions’ dismissal of the federal case was in response to motions filed by Durkin and the town asking that he do so. Durkin’s motion cited judicial immunity and other legal measures, while the town’s argument involved the scope of the federal court’s authority over state court proceedings.
The federal lawsuit was filed not long after the Environmental Court ordered Banyai to comply with its previous orders that called for him to remove all unpermitted structures from his property or face fines and jail. Shortly after the federal court refused to issue an emergency action, the Environmental Court put out a warrant for Banyai’s arrest. This was after he didn’t appear at a scheduled site visit with the town’s agents to see whether he’d removed the structures.
Banyai has not been arrested. He’s also accrued at least $100,600 in fines between Jan. 14, 2022, and June 1, 2023, which is now a lien on his property. He’ll be fined $200 per day from June 1 until the court’s orders are complied with.
On July 28, Kaplan filed a motion with the Environmental Court asking it to purge all of its sanctions against Banyai, claiming that he has complied with the court’s previous orders. The motion was accompanied by an affidavit bearing Banyai’s signature saying that he’s removed the structures. One of the affidavit documents shows photos of the standing structures, then what appears to be those structures dismantled.
The town, through its attorney, Merrill Bent, then filed a motion in opposition, arguing that the court should not purge the fines against Banyai, and should either deny the motion or defer it until site visits can be held. The motion argues that Banyai hasn’t produced sufficient evidence that the structures have been removed.
“We are reviewing the Federal District Court Opinion and Order in consideration of options to move forward to obtain justice for Mr. Banyai for the discriminatory treatment he has endured from the Town of Pawlet,” stated Kaplan in an email on Wednesday.
