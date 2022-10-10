PAWLET — There will be a hearing in early November for the court to consider the town’s contempt motions against Daniel Banya, Meanwhile, the court has declined to fine him over small delays in the proceedings.
In July, Pawlet’s attorney, Merrill Bent, of the firm Woolmington, Campbell, Bent & Stasny P.C., asked the Environmental Court to hold Banyai in contempt for allegedly violating two previous court orders — one from March 2021 and the other, an interim order, from April 2022.
The legal battle between the town and Banyai has been ongoing since at least 2018, after he opened Slate Ridge — a firearms training school, at his Briar Hill Road property. The town claims he didn’t obtain the necessary permits to open the school, which Banyai disputes. The courts have largely sided with the town on motions and appeals, with Banyai paying some of the fines that have been imposed, while the town continues to claim he’s in violation of the town’s zoning bylaws and court orders.
The next motion hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.
In an entry order filed Sept. 20, Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin denied the town’s requests regarding the April interim order and deferred its decision on the motions over the March 2021 order until the conclusion of an evidentiary hearing that began on April 18.
The April hearing couldn’t be completed, according to Durkin, because of Banyai’s failure to answer the town’s questions and to provide a detailed site plan of his property. The interim order that followed restated the court’s orders for him to remove all unpermitted structures from the property and to allow the town to conduct a site visit at his property either on foot or with the use of all-terrain vehicles.
The court attached two $5,000 purgeable fines onto this order in an effort to get Banyai to comply. The town has asked that the court impose those fines, as well as fine Banyai $200 per day from March 6, 2021, until he complies with the judgment order.
Durkin declined to impose one of the fines, despite the town’s argument that Banyai was three days late in filing a site plan. Durkin wrote that there’s some evidence to show the delay was unintentional and that the fine is too significant to be attached to such a delay. He reserved the right to impose sanctions, however, should the site plan not meet the court’s requirements.
He also declined to fine Banyai, at this time, for allegedly not answering the town’s questions. Durkin wrote that Banyai, through his attorney, Robert J. Kaplan has filed responses to the town’s requests and the court has yet to determine whether these responses are satisfactory.
The town also wanted Banyai fined for not allowing the use of all-terrain vehicles during the scheduled site visit to the property. The court notes that it takes Banyai’s refusal seriously, but held off on imposing a fine for the time being, since he did allow a site visit to take place.
According to Durkin’s entry, the town has supplied the court with photos of buildings on Banyai’s property that it claims shows he’s in violation. Banyai claims these structures are for agricultural purposes and therefore not subject to the rules and regulations the town is citing. He also claims any shooting range structures are for personal use and likewise allowed.
