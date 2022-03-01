BARRE — Did voters in 18 central Vermont communities just create a new school district to operate the Barre-based Central Vermont Career Center, or didn’t they?
Stay tuned, because while all the ballots have been cast, only a fraction of them — the ones from Barre — have been fed into one of the machines responsible for counting them.
That won’t begin to change until Thursday morning and, Barre City Clerk Carol Dawes said, there won’t be a reportable result until Friday afternoon. That’s when the last of the ballots cast by voters in Barre Town on Tuesday are scheduled to be fed into one of the two tabulators that will get a week-ending workout in the third floor of Alumni Hall.
Why? Because despite recently passed legislation that would have allowed 18 towns from six separate school districts to count their own ballots and report the separate results to Dawes after the polls closed on Tuesday night, proponents of what could be Vermont’s newest school district — one exclusively responsible for the regional career center — felt strongly about sticking with their previously approved plan of commingling ballots before counting them.
The proposed creation of a new school district — one with its own autonomous school board — has either passed or failed, and if the former is true it won’t be hampered by the knowledge voters in one, some or, theoretically, most towns were opposed to the idea.
There will be only one reportable result and, partly because municipal clerks — including Dawes — otherwise occupied Tuesday night, commingling ballots from around the region is an exercise that can and will legally wait.
Ballots from most of the towns — 14 in all — will be fed into the tabulating machines on Thursday starting at 9 a.m. That’s when ballots from Marshfield and Plainfield — both members of the Twinfield Union School District — as well as nearby Cabot, are expected to arrive at Alumni Hall.
Ballots from Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester — all members of the Washington Central Unified Union School District — are scheduled to be delivered at 10 a.m. Thursday, and a fresh batch from Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Waterbury and Warren — members of the Harwood Unified Union School District — will be added to the mix at 1 p.m.
No results will be reported that day and the process will resume at 9 a.m. Friday when ballots from the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District are delivered. The last batch of ballots — those cast in Barre Town on Tuesday — will be fed into the machines starting at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Once the Barre Town ballots are in, Dawes will obtain the results from each of the two tabulators, add them together and know whether the career center, which has been governed by a school board in Barre since it was created more than 50 years ago, will become its own district with its own board.
The unofficial results will be available Friday afternoon.
There were no contested races and only two candidates for four open seats on what will be a 10-member board. Barring successful write-in campaigns, school boards from the Montpelier-Roxbury and Washington Central districts will have to appoint an additional member to the new board. Boards from all six districts will each appoint one member to the board.
Guy Isabelle was running unopposed to serve as one of the Barre Unified Union School District’s at-large representative to the new board; and Jim Halavonich was the only candidate running for the Harwood Unified Union School District’s at-large board seat.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
