A caravan of vehicles drove gingerly up East Mountain Road in Killington on Wednesday, passing first the twisted remains of a guardrail and then a stretch where large chunks of the road were still missing.

Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., was getting a tour of damage from the recent floods, first on the mountain and later on Clover Street in Rutland. The damage in Killington was more immediately visible, with an active brook crossing one driveway and other driveways missing entirely.

