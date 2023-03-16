BARRE — Vermont's congresswoman held a town hall Wednesday in Barre to discuss issues the state is dealing with when it comes to housing.
The event was held at the Old Labor Hall with around 50 residents in attendance. It started with a panel discussion featuring local stakeholders, followed by an open question-and-answer session.
Rep. Becca Balint said while she was previously serving in the Vermont Senate, she was on the Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs. Balint said housing has been and continues to be a passion of hers.
She said her two top priorities in Congress right now are the housing crisis and the mental health crisis.
Balint said she had a good grasp on what was going on in the state about nine months ago before she was elected to Congress. She said Wednesday's town hall was a listening opportunity for her to hear how things are on the ground now. She said she would take that information back to Washington, D.C., to help look for solutions to these issues.
Keith Grier, director of community support and programs at Washington County Mental Health Services, spoke about the intersection between housing and mental health.
Grier said it's challenging to have a sense of belonging, inclusion and connection if one doesn't have a sense of place.
“And many, many people who experience mental illness, or intellectual or developmental disabilities, experience instability of place a lot,” he said.
Grier said the state has done a good job during the past 50 years getting people out of institutions and into the community.
“And then there's the now and what we're experiencing now,” he said.
Grier said he's seeing a confluence of crises occurring. He said Vermont is the second-oldest state in the country and residents are only getting older. Grier said the state also has the oldest housing stock in the country.
He said these factors have led to people not having a place to live that is accessible and affordable.
Grier said the staffing crisis also is a contributing factor, because people need support to help maintain their housing, but there aren't currently enough staff to serve them.
“Some of our programs are 50% down in staffing. That means that people aren't getting cared for. I have staff devoting 80 hours a week to caring for people because we are not having shifts filled,” he said.
Sam Hooper is the owner of Vermont Glove, a glove-making company in Randolph. Hooper said his company specializes in handmade gloves. Because of that, he said, most of his employees can't work remotely.
Hooper said it's been difficult finding skilled workers for the business as it's been growing. He said his company already had been securing housing for future hires and then transferring the leases over to the employees later on. Hooper said the company wanted to hire more workers, but there was no more housing available in Randolph. He said he also was told three key employees were going to have to leave the company because they couldn't find housing to stay in the area.
So he said he took it upon himself to buy and renovate a shuttered, 20-bed residential care facility in town that had been built in 1807. He said the building's infrastructure was in good shape and was connected to the town's water and sewer systems.
Hooper described himself as a climate activist. He said if those in the state want to grow and support the communities here while not negatively impacting the environment, they need to think about investing and repurposing old infrastructure.
He said he was proud of the work he did to weatherize and restore that building to bring it up to code. Hooper said he has documented his process in an effort to provide a “road map” to the next person who wants to do something similar.
Jake Hemmerick, Barre's mayor and a professional planner, spoke about the challenges the city is facing.
Hemmerick said Barre has the second-oldest housing stock in the state. He said more than half of those homes are rental properties. He said because homes are older, residents have energy cost burdens in trying to keep their homes warm during winter.
He said the city is seeing increased demand for housing, much like the rest of the state, which is leading to displacement of those currently living here.
During the question-and-answer portion of the event, resident Heather Slayton asked about funding for family members who live with and care for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Slayton said currently, the state will pay for housing and care for such a person if they aren't living with family, but will not pay the family for providing those same services.
“It's kind of criminal,” she said. “And that is causing an entirely different crisis of its own.”
She said if the family can't financially support housing and caring for a member of their family, that person may be forced to go live elsewhere, where they likely won't be as comfortable.
Grier said that's a policy decision the state is making. He said other states do pay families for care and housing of such individuals, but that's something the Legislature would have to take up.
Ericka Reil, a former city councilor in Barre who works at a drop-in center in Montpelier, took issue with the timing of Wednesday's event and an audience that appeared full of fellow service providers. Reil noted those who the discussion was about weren't able to attend and give their perspective for the event that started at 5:30 p.m. because they needed to check into their shelters around that time for a bed for the night.
Reil said people have been coming to the drop-in center weeping because they don't understand what's going on with the closure of the state's motel housing program or when a program that offers food ends.
“I hear everything y'all are saying in meetings every day, day in and day out,” Reil said. “But what y'all are not seeing are people that are using the system, what they need and what they're going through. Hearing their stories that are so powerful. I can recreate their stories, but to hear what they are going through. Having recovery centers is amazing, but when they get out of recovery, they have nowhere else to go.”
Balint said while the discussion was one event at one place in time and not the only time she'll engage with people about this topic, she appreciated what Reil said.
“Because you're right. We cannot get an actual, adequate understanding of what is needed at the federal level with funding and how that works without hearing from people who are having that experience right now,” she said, adding the timing was an oversight and she and her team will do a better job next time.
Resident Steve Restelli said another perspective missing from the discussion was that of the landlord. Restelli talked about his experience renting to tenants who didn't pay rent. He said he tried to have them evicted, and they did about $140,000 worth of damage to the home.
He said he's not really a landlord, just someone who rented a house he used to live in.
“The equation has two sides: the landlord and the tenant. And somehow you need to hear both stories equally,” he said.
Restelli said officials point to zoning as an issue preventing creation of housing, but he'd point to the issues permitting can cause. He said he drove up to his property one day, which hadn't been lived in for a while and saw water flowing out of the foundation.
Restelli said it can be difficult to find a contractor who is available to work. He said he was finally able to find a crew available and when they were in the middle of the job, the city came out and shut the project down because he hadn't obtained an excavation permit.
“So I had to wait for 30 days with my foundation all open with rain pouring in. Finally, they were able to go back to work. And I had rodents and all sorts of things (inside the home), so I had some real issues with permitting,” he said.
Others who participated in the panel discussion included Gus Seelig, executive director of the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board; Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action; Angie Harbin, chief executive officer of Downstreet Housing and Community Development; and Matt Wheaton, executive vice president for DEW Construction.
