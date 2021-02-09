PLAINFIELD – A bagged community supper is planned for Feb. 23 in Plainfield.
The suppers are back on after a two-month hiatus to avoid holiday-related COVID-19 spikes, according to a news release from organizers. Participants can expect a variety of precooked soups and take-out items from which to choose, as well as side items such as bread, a choice of baked dessert and an apple.
Pick up in Plainfield will be at the Grace United Methodist Church in the lower village, from 6 to 7 p.m. Participants are asked to wear masks, to choose from the menu outside, and then to pick up at the side door of the church. Residents are asked to observe a six-foot distance while waiting outside to get your meals.
Marshfield's Onion River Food Shelf at the Old Schoolhouse Common will provide the balance of the bagged meals to participants in Marshfield the next day, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Anyone looking for more information about the meals or would like to contribute to future meals can call 802-454-1203.
