BARRE — A Plainfield man accused of sexually assaulting children has denied the latest charges against him.
Anthony Joseph Bagalio, 57, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated repeated sexual assault and sexual assault on a victim under 13 years old. These charges are in addition to two felony counts of sexual assault, two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and a felony count of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct with which Bagalio has already been charged. He pleaded not guilty to those charges on Dec. 16.
If convicted on the sexual assault counts, Bagalio could face a maximum sentence of life in prison. He’s been ordered held on $50,000 bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
According to court records, Bagalio had sexually assaulted multiple children over a period of years. His youngest victim was said to be 3 years old. Police said one victim reported Bagalio had sexually assaulted her hundreds of times starting when she was 7 years old. A third victim reported he had sexually abused her when she was a teenager “no more than a dozen times and no less than a handful of times,” according to court records.
Bagalio was supposed to be arraigned on the newest charges Tuesday, but he failed to appear in court. Police said a family member called police that day to report they had found Bagalio dead in his home. Police said first responders located Bagalio and discovered he was not dead and was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment. The incident was described in court Thursday as an apparent suicide attempt by Bagalio. Details of the attempt were not discussed Thursday or included in court records.
