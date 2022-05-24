EAST MONTPELIER — The Select Board has injected itself into the politics of the town’s volunteer fire department in the wake of an annual meeting that saw the department’s veteran chief narrowly ousted and in danger of losing his seat on its seven-member board of directors.
During the department’s annual meeting earlier this month Ty Rolland’s bid to extend his decade-long run as fire chief came up two votes short and his service on the department’s board remains unresolved.
Long-time firefighter Larry Brown was elected the department’s new chief on the strength of an 11-9 vote May 3 and thanks to a 10-10 tie between Rolland and firefighter Alex Voguzewskithere, there was no winner in the race for the one-year board seat occupied by Rolland.
Firefighters will try again to fill the seat next month, Toby Talbot, president of the department’s board, confirmed Tuesday.
And here’s where things get a lot less clear because while Talbot said Tuesday the Select Board had concerns about the transition of the department and the fate of the yet-to-be-filled board seat, most of its members said they were unaware of the particulars.
Chair Seth Gardner was the lone exception and he said Talbot expressed concern that “there was personnel running for the open seat that might not be qualified and didn’t have the skill set to represent the interests of the fire department in a productive way.
“He (Talbot) is concerned, and he wanted us to send a letter over there to express that concern,” Gardner said prompting a flurry of questions including one from Town Administrator Gina Jenkins who took a stab at drafting a letter.
“Is the board universally concerned?” she asked.
It sure didn’t sound like it.
Though Selectman Carl Etnier suggested Talbot’s concerns should be taken seriously, he was unclear what, if anything, the Select Board could do about them.
“I’m not in a position to have an informed opinion about the candidates and even if I were it’s a different organization,” he said.
Board members Amy Willis and Jon Jewett were equally oblivious and initially skeptical, if not apprehensive, about the proposal to send a vaguely worded letter expressing concern about the department’s direction and encouraging the election of qualified and experienced members to its board.
“What’s the purpose of this?” Willis asked after Jenkins read the pertinent portion of a letter she drafted for the board’s consideration.
“This whole letter seems like window-dressing,” she added.
Not according to Gardner.
“It’s a shot across the bow that says we’re concerned,” he said. “We’ve never done this before.
“We’ve never interfered,” Gardner added, cutting himself off and starting over. “We’re not going to interfere with the election, but we’re expressing our concern about the election … I personally think that’s appropriate.”
Jewett said he wasn’t aware who was running and worried a letter from the Select Board could be misperceived.
“I don’t want it to be construed that we’re trying to control what they’re doing because we’re not,” he said of the fire department.
Gardner pushed back.
“They’re dependent on us,” he said, adding: “We have a contact with them we can end.”
The letter doesn’t mention the contract, or either of the candidates for the open seat. Neither was named during Monday night’s meeting, and it wasn’t clear any of the board members, with the exception of Gardner, even knew who they were.
Pressed by Gardner, the board ultimately agreed to send the letter to Brown.
“It’s innocuous, but it sends a message,” Gardner said.
By virtue of his election as chief, Brown bumped Rolland from his seat on the department board. Rolland was subsequently nominated to fill a vacant seat, but that race ended in the still-unresolved tie.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
