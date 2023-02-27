In late 2022, Barre Area Development Inc. began working actively on addressing the housing crisis for the community of Barre and the region.
BADC was selected to the Regional Priority List for 2023 for what has been dubbed the “Prospect Heights Housing Project.”
BADC is excited about the work and collaboration ahead with the city, Central Vermont Economic Development Corp., the developers and partners to the grant.
The project consists of up to 50 single family lots and two multi-family lots of clusters: One with the potential for up to 32 units, and the other with the potential for up to 48 units, with road frontage on Prospect Street.
Over a multi-year process, BADC and its partners expect to increase affordable to market rate housing to support and accommodate the housing demand for everyone but certainly the much-needed workers such as teachers, nurses and doctors.
This will help to grow the Grand List to the city exponentially during the next few years. New residents contribute to the community financially and through volunteer efforts, and the project will provide much needed housing to those struggling to find housing.
By providing housing, the project also has the potential to advance workforce development and bring future employees to local businesses, while supporting businesses that want to move to the area and have workforce housing. We are excited about the work ahead as we work diligently to serve and market the city and town of Barre with all that we do.
Aimée S. Green is the executive director of Barre Area Development Inc.
