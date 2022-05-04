BARRE — City councilors unanimously agreed to hang a huge American flag over North Main Street three times a year in the midst of a one-man fireworks display that had Mayor Jake Hemmerick wondering whether he should call the police and Councilor Thomas Lauzon openly flirting with making that motion.
Just another Tuesday night in Barre?
Hardly.
This one devolved into a shouting match faster than you can say “oh say can you see” as soon as North Street resident Brian Judd sensed the council was poised to make a decision that was more about the city-owned flag and less about him.
Though things were headed downhill before Councilor Michael Boutin started to make a motion that honored the spirit, if not the letter, of Judd’s flag-related request, they went over a cliff before Boutin was finished.
Repeatedly interrupted by Judd, Boutin’s motion — one that was later restated and unanimously approved — directs the city to hang the 20-by-30-foot U.S. flag over North Main Street for Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day each year barring a change by some future council.
That motion was more expansive than Judd’s Memorial Day-only request — one that for a variety of reasons doesn’t comport with the city’s flag policy, but for the purposes of Tuesday night’s meeting, was treated as if it did.
While Boutin was fighting through a motion that sought to resolve those procedural flaws and relieve the council of the need to constantly revisit when to hang the city’s largest flag, Judd was talking over him.
“You’re not going to junk my application,” Judd said, his voice drowning out Boutin’s. “You need to vote on my application.”
Judd didn’t relent.
“This is about freedom and you want to take away my … freedom,” he said during a tirade that Hemmerick repeatedly tried without success to rein in.
“Do we need to have a recess?” Hemmerick asked, even as Judd’s antics prompted one of the meeting’s virtual participants to weigh in using the chat function.
“This is NOT OK,” Raylene Meunier wrote as Judd badgered the council to vote — one way or another — on his application.
Boutin tried to explain his motion incorporated Judd’s desire to have the flag displayed in the run up to Memorial Day.
Judd wasn’t having it.
“Vote on my application,” he told Boutin. “Not your motion. Vote on my application.”
Judd’s persistence almost paid off.
At one point, Councilor Samn Stockwell actually moved to approve Judd’s application and while no one heard it at the time, it was at least briefly seconded by Boutin.
Not for long.
Following a brief exchange, Boutin withdrew his second, and Stockwell withdrew her motion prompting an angry response from Judd.
“Cowards,” he said. “Cowards.”
Hemmerick again sought to regain control of the meeting.
“Do we need to have a police officer here to maintain order?” Hemmerick asked Judd.
“I don’t know, do you?” Judd fired back.
Linda Couture, who, like Meunier, attended the meeting from home, indicated by chat that might be a good idea.
“Wow, remove him,” she wrote referring to Judd.
“YES, get an officer!!” Meunier typed in response.
That was right about the time Lauzon lost his patience and advised Judd, who was still quibbling over the withdrawn motion, to dial it down.
“Hey, Brian, the next motion is going to be me asking the mayor to have you removed,” Lauzon told Judd.
“Go ahead. Do it,” Judd shot back. “Stop talking. Do something.”
The council did.
Boutin, who had by that point restated his original motion — this time without interruption — called the question. The motion was unanimously approved, but Judd kept on talking before councilors voted for a brief recess that coincided with the arrival of Officer Randy Tucker.
Tucker remained until the meeting adjourned, which was somewhat sooner than expected.
With one agenda item — an update on Judd’s failed lawsuit requesting a recount in the Ward 2 council race he lost to Councilor Teddy Waszazak more than a year ago — remaining, Lauzon abruptly moved to adjourn the meeting. The motion was seconded by Boutin and approved by the council with Hemmerick voting "no."
It isn’t clear what there is to discuss about the now-resolved case Judd took all the way to the Vermont Supreme Court, though councilors were provided with information that indicated the city’s legal expenses through the end of last year were nearly $13,500.
Judd never mentioned the lawsuit and seemed more concerned by the fact Waszazak had characterized him as an “insurrectionist” and a “white supremacist” in a Facebook post last year. He was also troubled by the fact the council balked at his request to fly the giant flag to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks last year and what he viewed as some members grudging decision to grant a similar request last Veterans Day.
Lauzon, who wasn’t on the council at the time, questioned the need for the history lesson.
“I don’t see the value in this,” he said.
“The value is to go and give insight into the councilors here,” Judd replied.
Lauzon wasn’t satisfied, but was cut off as Judd’s request started to turn into a rant.
“This is out of order,” Hemmerick said without realizing it was just getting started.
