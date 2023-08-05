Welcoming a new baby can be incredibly exciting – but there’s a lot to prepare for. In addition to assembling the crib and ensuring you have enough bottles on hand, you should anticipate that the arrival of a newborn will come with financial considerations. Here are some items to keep in mind as you wait to meet your bundle of joy.

Consider child care expenses. According to Child Care Aware of America, the average annual price of childcare for 2022 was $10,853. This figure represents roughly 10% of the average married couple’s yearly income – and it jumps to 33% for single parents. Whether you choose day care, a nanny, an au pair, a babysitter – or if you plan to scale back on your paid work time in order to care for your child – it’s probably safe to assume that child care will quickly become a major living expense.