BARRE – It took two tries, but David Ayer appears poised to restart a once-popular garage that has been idle since Ernie Leblanc hung up his wrenches and retired four years ago.
That’s when Ayer bought Ernie’s Garage, as well as the house next door, and obtained a local permit to expand the former and demolish the latter as part of his plan to fill the void created when Leblanc closed the garage he opened on North Main Street in 1984.
The project stalled when Ayer, who has been selling cars just across North Main Street for several years and fixing them on Maple Avenue and West Second Street for even longer, didn’t obtain the other permits he needed to proceed with the work.
By the time Ayer turned his attention back to the dormant garage, his earlier permit had lapsed and his plans had changed enough that, even if they hadn’t, a second round of review was required. That review has now been completed and Ayer, who no longer plans to demolish the house or expand the three-bay garage, once again has a permission to upgrade the property and restart the business.
It’s one Ayer predicts will generate $1 million in annual revenue, employ up to three people, and provide a learning opportunity to young mechanics who come to work with Jon Dufour, a former Vermont Technical College professor who taught automotive students there.
Ayer has hired Dufour to run the garage that will undergo a “complete renovation” now that he has secured a permit from city’s Development Review Board, which considered his latest application last Thursday and notified him of its decision on Friday.
Ayer told the board during last week’s hearing that when a tenant, who now occupies the adjacent house, moves it will be converted into an office and waiting area for a business that will perform routine vehicle maintenance and repairs. Ayer said that work will include changing oil, swapping over tires, replacing brakes and other repairs that can be scheduled in advance and include a quick turnaround time.
Ayer said it won’t work on damaged vehicles that he will continue to perform at Ayer Auto Body’s “collision center” on West Second Street.
Ayer’s plans for the property involve interior and exterior renovations to the garage building, which sits in front of the city’s public safety building and across Fifth Street from the Budget Inn. Once it is reopened the garage will use an existing curb cut on Fifth Street – not the driveway to the neighboring house on North Main Street to access the property.
Conversion of the residential home into part of the business was part of the project approved by the board.
The proposal contemplates the installation of a series of “rain gardens” on the property to address the city’s concern stormwater could run off the property and on to the street and sidewalk. If, for some reason, the rain gardens aren’t adequate on their own, Ayer will be required to tie them in to a near by storm sewer system.
Ayer addressed a number of other concerns about the project – including providing a plan for snow storage, in obtaining a permit he has no plans to sit on this time around.
Ayer said he would move swiftly to complete the initial round of renovations and reopen the garage, though he has no plans to shutter a second shop he operates at the corner of Maple Avenue and Seminary Street. Ayer was asked about that location and said it would be maintained, though he said he may expand the auto rental portion of a business that will soon add a fourth location that will focus on routine vehicle service with a quick turnaround time.
