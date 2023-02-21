BARRE — Teddy Waszazak’s bid for what would be his third consecutive two-year term representing Ward 2 on the city council has a familiar story line, though Rosemary Averill is hoping to author a different ending.
Averill is the third “Barre native” to go toe-to-toe with Waszazak in the run-up to Town Meeting Day. Both of the others — Renita Marshall and Brian Judd — came up short. Not by a lot, but by enough to quietly make the young man who moved to Barre from Massachusetts in 2017 one of the council’s senior members.
Waszazak, then 21, narrowly defeated Marshall, 156-121, to win an open council seat in 2019. Two years, later he earned a second term after notching a, 247-209, win over Brian Judd. The 2021 result triggered a protracted legal challenge that Judd took all the way to the Vermont Supreme Court — losing every step of the way.
If you are looking for parallels, Averill is more like Marshall than Judd, who was raised in Barre, but spent most of his adult life in California before returning to his hometown in 2019. He ran for city council in 2021.
Though Waszazak’s two contested wins weren’t decided by razor-thin margins, they weren’t landslides, either. Both came down to fewer than 40 votes and nobody knows that better than the politically savvy two-term incumbent.
Waszazak says he worked hard to win both elections, and he is working hard again because he enjoys serving on the council and is eager to return to “solidify progress” that has been made since he first ran for council four years ago.
Waszazak says the recently approved capital improvement plan represents a huge step forward for a city that could fairly be blamed for too often “kicking the can down the road” with respect to its daunting capital needs. However, that plan is still in its infancy and its execution in the first few years will be critical to ensuring its long-term success.
Then there’s the council’s strategic plan. The product of a consultant-led process that plan will eventually help guide both budget and policy decisions. The looming introduction of body-cameras for the police department and the police advisory committees ongoing policy work are also issues of interest.
“I really want to make sure that all of that stuff gets seen through to the end and that we don’t start backtracking on all of that,” he says.
Looking forward, Waszazak says housing and infrastructure are his top two priorities, and not necessarily in that order.
“Always infrastructure,” he says, suggesting that has been a consistent concern he has heard while out campaigning.
Waszazak says the city is in a unique position to address the concern. Not just because it still has $2 million of the $2.5 million in pandemic-related federal funding it received under the American Rescue Plan Act, but because details of a bipartisan infrastructure law should soon be available.
Waszazak says using the money it has in hand to leverage money it doesn’t could help take a bit out some of the projects that are included in the capital improvement plan and one that notably isn’t.
The prohibitively high cost of replacing the city’s public works garage kept it from being included on the list, but Waszazak says the long-identified need is real, the costs won’t come down and he’s open to considering a phased approach to that project.
“We have to start biting off some of these really large projects before they turn into disasters,” he says.
According to Waszazak, dealing with a dilapidated public works campus and pursuing an overdue upgrade to the wastewater treatment facility both qualify.
With respect to housing, Waszazak suggests it needs to be “all hands on deck.” He says he supports the Prospect Heights project pitched by the Barre Area Development Corp., and was intrigued by Councilor Thomas Lauzon’s recent suggestion of creating a housing revolving loan fund.
“I love that idea,” he says, noting he wasn’t willing to make it a prerequisite to providing $250,000 of ARPA money to Downstreet Housing and Community Development to help finance the conversion of the former Ward 5 School into nine new affordable housing units.
Though Waszazak may be the most progressive member of the council, he pointed to the 6-1 vote on Downstreet’s request as an example of what he brings to the table.
“I’m the person who can sort of help navigate what is, frankly, a very ideologically divided council and actually get things done,” says Waszazak, who is currently working on universal school meals for Hunger Free Vermont.
Waszazak considers securing the money Downstreet requested for the housing project a highlight of his council service. That list also includes successfully advocating for body-cameras for the police department, hiring City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro and Police Chief Brad Vail, and rewriting the city’s investment policy.
“I love being able to do tangible, real things,” he says.
So does Averill.
The self-described “people person and problem-solver,” says she has a soft spot for her hometown and is hoping her “self-funded” campaign will stop Waszazak’s winning streak.
“I’m in it to win it,” she says.
Born and raised in Barre, Averill didn’t leave the Granite City after she graduated from Spaulding High School in 1973. She worked in town, eventually took a job as an intern at National Life and stayed in Barre, where she raised her family and parlayed a successful typing test into a 39-year career with the Montpelier-based insurance company.
During her time at National Life, Averill worked her way from intern to vice president of the travel and conference department, capping he career by arranging a 2021 trip for 550 people to Dubai.
Now retired, Averill said her love of Barre prompted her decision to run for the right to represent Ward 2 on the council.
“This is an amazing community,” says the 68-year-old Averill, who has lived in her home far longer than Waszazak has been alive and doesn’t have any particular political agenda.
“It’s all about caring for my community and wanting to bring some common sense and good judgment to the council,” she says.
According to Averill, it is past time to tackle projects that “never seem to get done.” That, she says, means addressing a long-standing odor issue emanating from the city’s wastewater treatment plant and instead of talking about the city’s crumbling streets actually fixing them.
“We need to pave our roads,” she says. “Enough of this.”
Like Waszazak, Averill points to the ARPA funding as an opportunity to make that happen.
“It’s time to spend money and take care of these issues,” she says.
Averill says she doesn’t necessarily object to the Ward 5 housing project, but believed voters should have been asked whether $250,000 of ARPA funds should be given to Downstreet to help finance Granite City Apartments.
“Those are the people’s funds,” she says.
Voters will be asked to approve supplemental funding for Barre Area Development Corp., though Averill says the organization’s recent track record, coupled with its plans for Prospect Heights warranted the council including that money in the city’s operating budget.
Averill said she believes the council botched the handling of that request — unnecessarily straining a relationship with what should be a valued community partner. Meanwhile, the council has yet to act on the Barre Partnership’s offer to buy the iconic Wheelock Building from the city, a transaction she says she would support if elected.
A big believer in “traditions, family and community,” Averill says she supports law enforcement, but believes the city’s diversity and equity committee has squandered an opportunity to engage the community.
“We need to be welcoming and we need to be inclusive,” she says, suggesting the city she grew up in always has been.
Averill says she’s scratching her head over what has turned into an annual request for funding for a warming shelter for the homeless.
“Let’s get a permanent solution,” she says, suggesting her preference wouldn’t be the Aldrich Public Library and believes other options — including the Rainbow Bridge Community Center — should be explored.
