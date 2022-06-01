BARRE TOWN — Automated flaggers, portable digital message boards and new controls for a pump station were some of the items added to the list of possible uses of the $2.3 million the town has been awarded in pandemic relief dollars.
A Select Board member said she doesn’t want any of the money to go to two organizations working to help those recovering from substance use because they are pursuing facilities that would not be in town.
The board continued its discussion about the use of the funds at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Josh Martineau, the town’s engineer, had suggested some additional purchases.
The town has not been able to find any summer help. It typically hires four summer helpers who assist with public works projects and other work the town may need done. During the announcement section of Tuesday’s meeting, the town said it could use two people to just trim brush and tree limbs back from road signs.
Those helpers also act as traffic control flaggers for projects that are done by town staff on the town’s roadways.
Without any helpers, Martineau suggested the town buy two automated flaggers estimated to cost $34,000 total. He said the flaggers, which can be towed in tandem by a pickup, would be remotely controlled so they could be operated by a town employee while working in an excavator, or someone else working at the site could operate them. Martineau said the trailers would have traffic lights as well as an arm that would be lowered to stop traffic.
He told the board the flaggers were a top priority for public works.
Board member Justin Bolduc said he’s wondered for a while why a machine couldn’t act as a flagger instead of a person who could be hit by a vehicle. Board Chair Paul White said he had mixed feelings because a person flagging would be able to notice a driver who isn’t paying attention and could warn workers.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said the town roughly spends about $35,000 a year on summer help. With these automated flaggers, the town would likely only need two helpers per year going forward. Board member Bob Nelson said it would appear the flaggers would pay for themselves, meaning saving the town money from not hiring the additional helpers, in a couple years.
Martineau also suggested the town buy a couple portable digital message boards at an estimated cost of $33,000. He said these aren’t as high of a priority, but town officials quickly came up with multiple uses for them. They said the boards, which would be about 40 inches tall and 80 inches long, could be used to let residents know about upcoming events in town, planned road work, to keep trucks off certain roads or if a road needs to be closed.
Bolduc said town staff recently worked on manholes on Waterman Street. He said he heard from a resident who had been towing a large camper who wasn’t happy that there were no signs indicating the work was ahead.
The engineer said the town needs to replace the aging controls at a pump station on Old Route 302 with a cost estimate of $9,900. The town also is planning to spend $17,600 to replace the roof on a pump station on Wilson Street.
With the other suggested uses of the funds — including about $583,000 in water line work in Websterville, another $112,000 for a water line crossing at the Jail Branch, and an estimated $400,000 set aside to fill in some gaps in radio coverage for emergency responders — the town has about $1 million remaining that hasn’t been earmarked.
During the board’s meeting two weeks ago, officials at the Turning Point Center of Central Vermont had asked for $50,000 in pandemic relief dollars to help the center move into a new space. Those at the center, which provides peer-based support to those recovering from substance use, said the current location at 489 North Main St. in Barre across the street from the former Allen Lumber building is not suitable for its needs. They are working on moving into the building on 18 South Main St., the former home of the thrift shop Treasures Unburied, with plans to renovate and add an expansion on the back of the building.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board heard from Michelle Kersey, donor relations manager at Downstreet Housing & Community Development. Kersey was there to request $30,000 from the town.
She said Downstreet, in partnership with Vermont Foundation of Recovery, is working on a recovery residence using a building on Keith Avenue in Barre. She said this facility would be for women in recovery from substance use who have children.
“There is only one other recovery house in the state of Vermont that serves that population,” Kersey said. “This would be the second.”
She said the home would be accessible to any recovering mothers who lives in the state. Kersey said the home would serve women coming directly from in-patient treatment. She said Downstreet also plans on building an apartment elsewhere in the city to act as a “safety net” location in the event a resident at the home relapses and needs to be removed to keep the other residents from relapsing along with her.
Later on in the meeting, board member Norma Malone noted Downstreet had made this request last year and she thought the town already shot it down at a meeting last month. Board members said the requests from Downstreet and Turning Point were similar.
Malone said there is state and federal money available for these nonprofits. She noted Downstreet has already received funding from multiple other entities for its project.
“I just feel very strongly that the funds that we have be used for our needs in Barre Town. Whether it’s infrastructure, facilities, services, administrative … but I stand opposed to contributing funds to properties outside of our municipality,” she said.
This reasoning is all too familiar to those at the Aldrich Public Library located in the city. Though the library does operate a branch in East Barre and reports it serves plenty of town residents, whenever it requests additional funding, town officials bemoan that they are funding something not located in town.
Malone was the board member at the meeting two weeks ago to say after Turning Point’s presentation that its request should be added to the list of proposed projects for discussion for the use of pandemic relief dollars.
She said Tuesday of the requests from Downstreet and Turning Point, “They’re worthwhile programs and projects, but they’re both going to be located in downtown Barre. And I think that there’s a lot of other resources available to support those entities on a state and federal level.”
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.