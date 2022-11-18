Music has many functions: It can entertain, stimulate, irritate and elicit memories. It helps define who we are and when we were young. We celebrate and worship with music. If asked, most people easily could list a half-dozen reasons why music is key to their lives.
Tops on this list for Islene Runningdeer, the author of the new book, “The Musician Healer,” is music can help heal a troubled soul and comfort a dying patient.
“I hope this book will inspire you to amplify the power of your music making with the potential to heal, to soothe, to awaken, to deeply move and to spiritualize the experience of listening,” Runningdeer tells her readers in her opening pages.
Although the main audience for “The Music Healer” is musicians, the book speaks to a wide audience. It is part personal history, part personal awakening, part guidance for self development, part stories about her patients, and part descriptions of how various cultures have used music to heal.
“I wouldn’t call the book a manual. But it is a teaching book, exploring my personal musical and spiritual development, only as an example of how my relationship with music morphed into something quite different than the conventional path. Each musician’s path will be unique, their own, of course,” she said.
“Perhaps it could be called my work memoir, from early musical development through years of learning and refining how to deliver music as a healing art, to finally teaching other musicians, in particular, how to relate to music and their listeners in a different way. I am 74 years old, and this sort of book springs from a long review of what I’ve learned and done, and what I’d like to pass on,” Runningdeer said.
“As musicians, we have the skills and artistry available to stretch, to be more inclusive in our musical choices. We are meant to serve our listeners, after all,” she writes.
The book begins with Runningdeer’s personal music story that draws on her Indigenous and French roots and includes chapters on the history of musician healers from ancient Egypt and India.
What will the reader learn? “How to slow down; how to pay more attention to their own internal geography: Am I calm? Am I breathing easily and deeply? Am I focused? Do I feel genuine caring for my listener? Do I allow myself to enjoy the music, and benefit from its beauty while playing? Perhaps more important, I hope that musicians will seriously consider the tone of their professional musical paths. Will it be in service to others, or will it be for performance sake only?” she said.
When Runningdeer was a child, her last name was Progen. Her married name was Bingham. She changed her name to Runningdeer when she was in her early 20s.
“I received my spirit name, Runningdeer — given from the Spirit World telepathically, by an old Grandmother,” she tells her readers.
Runningdeer is a musician, therapist, educator and writer. For more than 40 years, including her work as a member of the hospice team at Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, she used music to aid and comfort dying patients and their families. Several case examples from her work are presented in her book.
“As remarkable as the effects of music and sound are with those who are dying, music can light up the lives of those who are still living and who may continue to live for quite a while, in the dark world of dementia and other elder diseases,” she writes.
“The Musician Healer” is Runningdeer’s second book. Her first book, “Musical Encounters with Dying, Stories and Lessons,” published in 2013, presents several case histories and explains how music therapy was used effectively. It also explores the unique needs of people with disabilities or mental illness, and how to support the families of the dying.
“Music therapy can be a profound physical, emotional and spiritual support at the end of life,” she said.
The self-published book is available online.
