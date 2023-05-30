MONTPELIER — The state’s information technology department could be doing better at how it measures success and sets goals, according to a new report from the state auditor. Meanwhile, the IT commissioner says some of that is on the other departments it serves.
State Auditor Doug Hoffer said Tuesday that the latest audit from his office was done for the Agency of Digital Service, looking at its project management methods.
“State IT projects can often seem like mysteries to Vermonters and policymakers,” Hoffer stated in a news release. “Should a project cost $1 million, or $2 million, or less, or more? What might go wrong? Unlike, say, paving projects, which are comparatively straightforward to understand, IT projects require a level of technical knowledge most people don’t have.”
The Agency of Digital Services was created only six or seven years ago, Hoffer said. Republican Gov. Phil Scott created it through an executive order before it was codified by the Legislature.
Hoffer’s audit looked at six large projects that had been around for long enough to be checked. Those included a business filing portal for the Secretary of State’s Office; an application project for the Cannabis Control Board; a project for the Department of Liquor and Lottery Licensing and Enforcement; an information system for the Department for Children and Families Child Development Division; a patient access project for the Department of Vermont Health Access; and a self-service application for the DVHA Medicaid for the Aged, Blind and Disabled.
The audit found that five of the six projects ended up being either much more expensive than planned, took longer to complete than estimated, or both. Only two of the projects were fully deployed, while three were partially deployed. Only one was deployed on time, the audit found.
The Secretary of State’s project, the business portal and filing project, hasn’t come together at all, according to the audit. It was supposed to be done in December 2020 for $2.17 million. The state had spent $2.24 million as of December 2022. That project was then split into two, with one part to be done by June 2024. It’s not known when the other half will be done.
Hoffer said the issues the audit raises don’t concern the merits of each project, rather the methods used to determine whether a project was a success or worth the money spent.
“The point of most IT projects is to improve service delivery, save money, achieve other efficiencies, or some combination of the three,” he stated in the release. “Without sound performance measures, State government is not in a good position to know whether a project is even worth doing, let alone whether it has achieved the State’s objectives.”
Shawn Nailor, secretary of the Agency of Digital Service and state chief information officer, said Tuesday that Hoffer’s report was helpful with a number of things and that his agency implemented a few of them once it received the draft audit.
He noted that this audit would not have been possible prior to seven years ago before the agency was created. Back then, IT services were spread across the state, throughout the different departments and agencies, making getting a clear picture of what was going on rather difficult. With the agency’s formation, audits like this and questions like these can now be done and asked.
Hoffer and Nailor disagree on a few things with regard to the audit. According to Nailor, the state of the technology in question can change while a project is being worked on, adding time and money to it. He said he doesn’t wish to deliver a brand-new product that’s obsolete. Hoffer said Tuesday that it’s his view that IT projects can have a set of goals agreed upon at the outset and if the technology changes, it can be revisited.
Nailor noted that the success of many of his agency’s projects also can be hard to quantify, as they relate to security.
Who should check and see whether a project worked and was worthwhile also is where they diverge. Hoffer said Tuesday that the Agency of Digital Service is a partner on these projects and should take an interest in measuring performance in the longer term. Nailor said that’s a better job for the client-party.
This disagreement is reflected in the audit, with Hoffer saying he’ll recommend to the Legislature that the law be clearer about what the Agency of Digital Service’s role is with regard to follow-up.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.