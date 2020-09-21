BARRE — If it wasn’t for blood drives and flu clinics, the Barre Municipal Auditorium wouldn’t be getting much of workout these days, and that doesn’t appear likely to change between now and the end of the year.
Sure, the looming election will put the storied Barre building to work on Nov. 3 and there’s a decent chance the state will use the spacious facility for lawmaker orientation in mid-November. However, Jeff Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and community services, said Monday he doesn’t yet have a commitment from the state for those four days and the rest of the 2020 calendar for the auditorium is devoid of paying customers.
Thanks to COVID-19, Bergeron has been using both ends of a pencil to doctor the calendar for the crowned jewel of the Barre Civic Center complex. However, it has been more eraser than lead as the pandemic has unfolded and the auditorium has been mostly dormant.
Bergeron has penciled in the legislative orientation planned for Nov. 17-20, and has been asked to do the same for a joint session of the Legislature on Jan. 5-8, 2021, but those are the only remaining rentals between now and next February.
The latest cancellations were a pair of events the Barre Partnership had hoped to host on back-to-back Saturdays.
One was the Women’s Health and Wellness Expo slated for this Saturday. That first-ever event would have been held indoors, unlike the first annual Barre Home Brew Festival & Competition that was rescheduled from May to Oct. 3 as a result of the public health crisis. It has now been pushed into next year, because while the event planned in the auditorium parking lot generated significant interest, that didn’t translate into ticket sales at a time of uncertainty.
Rather than risk an underwhelming launch of an event the partnership initially hoped would develop into a sustainable spring attraction, Executive Director Tracie Lewis said the downtown organization opted to again postpone the Brew Festival until spring. She said the same thinking went into the decision to wait until next fall to host the Women’s Health and Wellness Expo.
“We wanted both these events to get off to a good start and it’s hard to do that with COVID,” she said.
That has left Bergeron with a string of events that won’t generate any revenue at the civic center complex between now and the end of October – after he makes ice at the neighboring BOR ice arena. Over the summer, the arena served as a regular pop-up COVID-19 testing site and it will again on Thursday.
However, that arrangement won’t last much longer because Bergeron plans to start making ice Oct. 12 in anticipation of renting ice to the hockey teams from Spaulding High School and the Barre Youth Sports Association, as well as the Barre Figure Skating Club.
Barring an unexpected development, the ice rentals will generate welcome revenue at a complex that hasn’t produced much since the high school basketball tournaments hosted each year at the auditorium were suspended in mid-March and the local WW (formerly Weight Watchers) club abandoned its regular rental of the second-floor meeting room in Alumni Hall.
Due to its size and strategic location, the auditorium was briefly converted into a medical surge facility that was never needed earlier this year and has been mostly idle ever since.
The American Red Cross and Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice are both using the auditorium on a semi-regular basis, but neither are paying customers. The Red Cross will hold blood drives there on Wednesday and again on Oct. 7 and Oct. 21. Meanwhile, Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice plans to host flu clinics there on Sept. 30, Oct. 12, Oct. 29 and Nov. 10.
City Clerk Carol Dawes has plans for the building on Nov. 3, but she isn’t paying for the city’s traditional polling place. If Bergeron wasn’t making ice at the BOR, the auditorium would likely be empty on Election Day, following a successful experiment using the ice arena as a drive-through polling place for the August primaries.
Given the dearth of rentals, Bergeron said he would love to convert the dates the state has asked him to hold from pencil to ink, because the next paying customer still on the calendar for the auditorium is the annual gun show the Barre Fish and Game Club hosts on the first weekend in February. The club, he said, remains interested in the rental, though changes may need to be made to incorporate social distancing requirements at an event that routinely draws a large crowd.
In the meantime, Bergeron, who downgraded revenue projections at the civic center by 50 percent has got his fingers crossed that hockey seasons proceed as planned, the basketball tournaments return, and revenues rebound in the second half of the fiscal year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.