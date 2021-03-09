WILLIAMSTOWN — The local ATV club is now looking to private landowners to patch the hole the Select Board recently blew in an on-road trail network that won’t be quite as long as it used to be when it opens for a second season in mid-May.
A month after a divided board agreed to honor petitions signed by a majority of residents of three town roads, members agreed that process will need to be followed for them to entertain future on-road adjustments.
On the strength of three separate petitions, board members are poised to add one road — McCarthy Road — to the trail network and drop two others — Boyce and Tripp roads.
The two deletions are more consequential than the lone addition because they strand ATV owners who live on and around Rood Pond Road from accessing the broader trail network.
That’s a problem the club is working on, Travis Pierce, president of the Billtown Wheelers said Tuesday. After attending Monday’s hybrid board meeting, he said the solution will necessarily involve private landowners.
“That’s the only way we can make anything happen,” he said.
Board members agreed Monday night that the addition of all — or parts — of any new roads to the trail network would be considered only if a petition signed by a majority of the affected landowners on that road was submitted for its consideration.
Board members Jasmin Coulliard and Jessica Worn said some mistakenly believed “any affected resident” — including those who don’t live on a road that might be added — should be able to sign a petition to expand the on-road trail network. That, they said, would undermine an important protection that was written into the town’s year-old ordinance as part of a hard-fought compromise
Though the board’s newest member, Clayton Woodworth, suggested the language contained in the ordinance could be softened in the interest of “flexibility,” others on the board defended the petition requirement and balked at the ATV club’s request the town create an “exemption” that would allow those who live within a half mile of the trail network to use unapproved sections of town roads to gain access.
“People are already doing that without permission,” Coulliard said, suggesting she was reluctant to reward bad behavior by codifying it.
“Give an inch and they take a mile,” she said.
Woodworth offered a different perspective.
“If you make it legitimate, they actually wouldn’t be doing anything wrong,” he said.
Rodney Graham, who was reelected chairman at the start of a Monday night meeting that was frequently difficult to hear, said rewriting the ordinance wasn’t necessary to incorporate the changes petitioned by residents and approved by the board. He said Town Manager Jackie Higgins could prepare an amendment that would reflect the board-approved plan to add McCarthy Road, while eliminating the use of Boyce and Tripp roads for the coming season.
Worn said the ATV club was welcome to propose an “alternative route” that involved the use of Pleasant Street, but noted doing so would necessitate presenting the board with a petition signed by a majority of the affected landowners on that road.
The board was joined by Higgins and Town Clerk Barbara Graham in the town office building, while Pierce and others attended virtually.
Pierce said Tuesday the club hoped to identify an off-road option as it prepares for the season that opens May 15.
“We’re going to find out in the next 30 days,” he said, noting the trail must be finalized next month in order for it to be ready for use in time for the season.
