BARRE — Attorneys are working on a plan to release a Marshfield teen, accused of repeatedly stabbing a warming shelter worker, to a transitional housing facility in Barre while the charges against him are pending, but they have to wait for an answer on his petition for youthful offender status first.
Aydan Winter Jestice, 18, has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jestice is being held on $25,000 bail and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, if convicted on the attempted murder charge.
According to court records, Jestice went to the transit center on Taylor Street in Montpelier in February with a runaway juvenile. The center was being used as a warming shelter at the time and was staffed by those at the Good Samaritan Haven.
Police said Jestice got into a fight with one of the shelter's workers and stabbed the worker about 10 times after the victim took a swing toward Jestice's face. The victim is reportedly recovering from his injuries.
Jestice then fled the scene with the runaway and was later located after he changed his clothes, according to court records. Police said the knife believed to have been used in the incident and the clothes he was wearing at the time were found in the runaway’s backpack.
Jessica Burke, Jestice's attorney, has since filed a motion asking for youthful offender status for Jestice, given his age. If he is accepted into the program in family court, the case would become confidential and the outcome would not be made public. It’s expected that he would be supervised in the program and would engage in treatment until he likely aged out at 22 years old.
Burke reported Monday a hearing on the petition is expected next week, though she said she couldn't give much detail given the confidential nature of the family court proceedings. The court calendar shows a juvenile hearing in family court involving Burke is scheduled for April 14.
A hearing was held on the case in Washington County criminal court Monday because under federal law, a hearing must be held every 30 days, or 45 days if the jurisdiction is rural, in cases where a juvenile is held in an adult prison to see if there is an alternative placement for the accused. And if such placement isn't available, the judge is required to rule if continuing to hold the accused in an adult facility is still in the interest of justice. With Vermont being considered a rural jurisdiction, the state currently lacking a secure facility for juveniles accused of serious crimes, and with 18-year-olds being considered juveniles in the state under the so-called “Raise the Age” law, such hearings are expected in this case every 45 days while the case is pending until an alternative placement is found.
Burke had recently filed another motion asking for an order from Judge Kevin Griffin directing the Department of Corrections to work with her on finding that placement for Jestice. She said without such an order, the department told her they could not assist.
The judge questioned whether he could issue such an order, since he does not have authority over the department.
Cheryl Elovirta, a facilities operations manager with the department, reported at Monday's hearing Corrections has taken this initial stance not to assist Burke because the department wants to make sure the judge involved in the case is on board with the effort before engaging. Elovirta reported there have been several instances in the past where a caseworker at the department worked with a defense attorney on securing programming for the accused with a plan to release them to a residential treatment facility, only to find out later the judge did not support such programming, so that time and effort was wasted. She said the department wanted something in writing, which could include a condition of release, stating a search for alternative placement was something the judge supported.
With the youthful offender petition pending in family court, Judge Griffin said he would wait on that outcome before possibly issuing something showing that support.
Burke reported she may have found alternative housing for her client. She said she reached out to Washington County State's Attorney Michelle Donnelly on Friday to suggest releasing Jestice to Return House. That's a transitional housing facility in Barre for those aged 18 to 26 who have been released from incarceration and are working to reenter the community.
Donnelly said the issue with that placement is, Jestice would need to be serving a sentence in order to be accepted there. The prosecutor didn't give any details, but she said Jestice is already on probation in a family court case. She said the state could try to get a conviction on a violation of probation in that case and see if that sentence would be enough to get him accepted into the program while his charges are pending, though that may be complicated since the older case is a confidential matter.
She again didn't give any details, but Donnelly said she has made Burke an offer on resolving the attempted murder case. She said the structure of the potential plea agreement would not be allowed in the youthful offender program, and a change of plea hearing for that offer would have to take place in criminal court.
“But in general, I think Return House is something that all of us have our collective eye on as the next place for Mr. Jestice to go,” the state's attorney said.
Burke suggested she could withdraw the youthful offender petition if it meant a quicker resolution in adult court, though she noted her client shouldn't be forced into a plea agreement because he's a juvenile who wants out of an adult prison.
Griffin said if that withdrawal were to happen, he would try to have a hearing on the matter within 24 hours of being notified. But with the petition still pending, the judge said he will wait for some clarity from the family court on how the case will proceed. The judge said he would again issue an order stating Jestice will be held in an adult prison, with the matter to be taken up again within 45 days.
