Editor’s note: We asked the candidates from the major parties running for statewide and federal office to answer the following questions. Today, we hear from the candidates running for attorney general. There are no third-party candidates also appearing on the ballot for this race.
Name: Charity Clark
Age: 47
Party: Democrat
Experience: For the past four years, I have served as Chief of Staff at the Attorney General’s Office and was an Assistant Attorney General for the three and a half years prior. I have worked in private practice at Downs Rachlin Martin in Burlington and Orrick in New York City. I served as a policy analyst under Governor Howard Dean for over four years prior to attending law school.
I got my start working at my family’s grocery store in southern Vermont where I worked alongside my cousins, aunts, uncles, and father beginning as a child. I learned the importance of hard work, caring for our neighbors, and serving the community. These are the values that I have carried with me throughout my professional life.
I am a graduate of Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester, the University of Vermont, and Boston College Law School. I am a mother, volunteer, and Long Trail End-to-Ender.
What motivated you to run for attorney general?
I am running for Attorney General because I want to be the people’s lawyer. Having worked as Chief of Staff and an Assistant Attorney General at the Attorney General’s Office, I know the issues that our communities are facing, and I know how to leverage that office to get the best results. As Attorney General, I will fight for small businesses and consumers, protect the environment and support efforts to meet Vermont’s emission and greenhouse gas targets, and prioritize public safety while advocating for criminal justice reform to align our criminal justice system with Vermont’s values. As the first woman elected Vermont Attorney General, I will bring new focus to the issues of reproductive liberty and domestic violence. Vermonters need a leader with the experience and the values to meet this moment. I will be ready on Day 1 to fight to protect Vermonters and this state we love.
What are the biggest challenges facing the attorney general?
We are at a critical moment in history. Our reproductive liberties are in jeopardy, global warming is the existential crisis of our time, the CDC estimates that half of murders are due to domestic violence; the list goes on. As Attorney General, I will focus on protecting Vermont’s environment, ensuring access to reproductive care for those who seek abortions in Vermont and protections for Vermont’s abortion providers, fighting for small businesses and vulnerable consumers faced with scams, prioritizing public safety while advocating for criminal justice reforms, and addressing domestic and sexual violence.
How do you plan to address those challenges?
The Attorney General plays a critical role in enforcement, advocacy, and advising the State. As Attorney General, I will use Vermont’s laws to protect our environment. I will be an enthusiastic partner in advancing Vermont’s Climate Action Plan, and will lift up communities of color and low income communities, which are disproportionately affected by hazardous waste, pollution, and climate disasters. I will fight for consumers and small businesses, pursue actions against illegal robocall carriers, and make sure that small businesses have the support that they need. I will prioritize public safety, while also advocating for a justice system that reflects Vermonters’ values. I will advocate for changes to law and policy to address domestic and intimate partner violence. Finally, I will work to implement my plan to make Vermont a safe harbor for abortion providers and those who seek abortion care.
Explain why you identify with your party affiliation.
My values align most closely with the Democratic ideals and platform. I believe in personal freedom and bodily autonomy, including the right to an abortion. I am a humanist and I support people who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, or New American. I believe that government can and has acted as a force of good in Vermonters’ lives, and I am a proud public servant. I believe in protecting Vermont’s beautiful natural environment and ensuring access to nature for recreation. I believe that criminal justice reforms are needed to align policy with our values. I believe in gun safety.
Like our nation, our state is sharply being divided by partisanship. How do you plan to bring sides together?
As a Vermonter, I have friends and neighbors that span the political spectrum and, as Attorney General, I will bring a collaborative and respectful approach to the role. Vermonters, regardless of political affiliation, can find common ground in our dedication to our beloved state. We all want to feel safe and be supported in our communities, and to see Vermont thrive. As Attorney General, I will use common-sense problem solving to support and fight for Vermonters, with the bottomline of moving Vermont forward.
Describe yourself in one adjective, and explain why you identify with it?
Audacious. Vermont is at a pivotal moment in our history. Our values of personal liberty, equality, and democracy are being challenged. I am running for Attorney General to bring my background and experience to lead the Attorney General’s Office with a steady hand, with conviction, and with a determination to protect Vermont and Vermonters. I am the first woman to receive the Democratic nomination for Attorney General and, if I am elected, Vermonters will make history by electing the first woman Attorney General of Vermont.
What differentiates you as a candidate?
I am the only attorney running for Attorney General this election cycle. Since 2005, I have been an attorney in good standing in Vermont, including nearly eight years of experience at the Attorney General’s Office. I am also a historic candidate, as Vermont has never elected a woman Attorney General. In addition, my value system is based on our human right of personal freedom and bodily autonomy, a right to privacy, an obligation to take care of each other, a love of Vermont’s small businesses, a belief that criminal justice reforms are needed, and a fierce protectiveness of our natural environment.
