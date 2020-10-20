BERLIN – The Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce recently announced nominees for the Athena Leadership Awards. This marks the second year of the award.
According to a news release, “The unique and unprecedented times we currently live in demonstrate the value of leadership, not only nationally and throughout the State of Vermont, but in our own communities. More than ever we need to recognize those true leaders in our communities, and the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce has been selected by ATHENA International to be the statewide sponsor of the ATHENA Leadership Award and the ATHENA Young Professional Award.
There are three nominees in each category. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. To register, go to https://www.centralvt.com/2020-athena-leadership-awardsvirtual-gala-registration/
The nominees for the Athena Leadership Award are:
Nicole M. DiDomenico, of Norwich University, where she is director of the university’s Center for Civic Engagement and helped to establish the center’s first endowment; Samantha Roach-Gerber, vice president at Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies; and Liz Scharf, the director of Community Economic Development and Food Security at Capstone Community Action in Barre.
The nominees for the Athena Young Professional Award are:
Kristen Balschunat, a conservation specialist for the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District; Mary Maeve Branagan, a professional project manager who has built her career in the design and implementation of mission-driven projects that support economic and social justice; and Lisa Dion, a lecturer of computer science at the University of Vermont.
You can read complete bios of each nominee at the CVCC website, www.centralvt.com
