BERLIN — There are common threads that weave between the six finalists nominated for one of two ATHENA Awards this year.
Each of the six is honored to be nominated; humbled by the accomplishments of the other five; and appreciative of the fact that there is a sisterhood in Central Vermont of successful business leaders ready and willing to help other women gain success in the business world.
The awards are granted by the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce and ATHENA International, a nonprofit “dedicated to building a global pipeline of women leaders.” The criteria for nomination include: the nominees have achieved a level of professional excellence, they have contributed their time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community, and have assisted others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.
“When I look at this process and look at the women I get to share this nominating process with, I am so impressed with the credentials of the other women,” said Betsy Bishop, president of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce and a nominee for the ATHENA Leadership Award.
Bishop said the award is recognition of the six individuals nominated and a recognition of the fact that women leaders in Central Vermont are helping colleagues succeed.
Elizabeth Gurian, a professor at Norwich University and also a nominee for the leadership award, agrees: “You can stop and help others and still win your race.”
One key to success, she said, is opening doors for others. “You don’t have to push people down to pick yourself up. Everyone wins if you lift everyone together.”
The ATHENA Awards ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 5 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel & Conference Center in Montpelier, at which time a finalist will be named for each award.
The finalists this year for the ATHENA Leadership Award and ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award are: Betsy Bishop, president, Vermont Chamber of Commerce; Caroline Earle, attorney at Earle & Freeman; and Elizabeth Gurian, professor, Norwich University. Alexis Dexter, owner, Forget Me Not Flowers and Kitty Corner Café in Barre; Holly Fosher, career readiness coordinator, University of Vermont; and Corrina Thurston, owner of CAT Studios.
“The ATHENA awards celebrate women who strive toward the highest levels of professional accomplishment, excel in their chosen careers, and contribute to their communities and even more importantly, the honorees have a track record of helping other women pursue their dreams and achieve their goals,” said Dee Lamberton, owner of A Quilter’s Garden in Montpelier, and a member of the award’s selection committee.
Alexis Dexter is a multiple small business owner with a love for community and small town values. Her first business endeavor was the Forget Me Not Flower Shop in downtown Barre, which is the home of beautiful flowers and unique gifts. From her love of cats, she opened Vermont’s first and only kitty café, the Kitty Korner Café, in August 2020.
Holly Fosher is the Career Readiness Coordinator in UVM’s College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences. She is responsible for supporting all 1,400 College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences students in their journey towards finding internships, jobs, and meaningful careers.
Corrina Thurston is an entrepreneur who does a myriad of creative endeavors. She is known throughout New England as “The Colored Pencil Artist.” She donates part of her proceeds from her artwork to wildlife conservation organizations. She has written three books, with her first two books written to help other creatives build and market their businesses.
Betsy Bishop has been the president of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce since 2009. She has devoted her career to fostering innovative ideas for businesses and employees statewide. She started the Vermont Chamber Foundation, and, under her guidance and vision, The Vermont Futures Project was born, leveraging data to study and promote workforce development.
Caroline Earle has practiced law in Vermont for 28 years. Her career has bridged the public and private practice sectors. She served as head of the Civil Litigation Division of the state Attorney General’s Office under Bill Sorrell, as well as the Commissioner of Human Resources under former governor Jim Douglas. Earle started her law firm in 2011.
Elizabeth Gurian is an associate professor and associate director of the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Norwich University. She is focused on establishing stronger mentoring programs for everyone across the university, benefiting faculty and students alike and is the founder and organizer of the GUIDE program, which aims to mentor students in academic, welfare, social and career choices.
Anyone interested in attending the Nov. 5 event should contact the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce. Details are available at www.centralvt.com online.
