This week, Vermont middle school students met someone who’s hoping to boldly go where no woman or man has ever gone before.
Astronaut Zena Cardman joined students from around the state for an hour-long virtual Q&A on Thursday. The event was hosted by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt, and the Vermont Space Grant Consortium. Leahy is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which funds NASA.
Cardman is a member of the Artemis cadre, a group of astronauts who are training to establish a long-term presence on the moon and eventually travel to Mars.
“NASA has a bold vision for the years ahead of us,” Leahy said in his introduction of Cardman.
“They’ve recruited the Artemis generation, a group of brave, diverse and skilled young astronauts. … I’m confident that they’re going to open our hopes, open our imagination and teach all future generations.”
“I hope that, 10 or 20 years from now, some of the students listening to you — one of them is going to be following in your footsteps. Because when NASA recruits a new generation of astronauts, I’d be so proud to see a Vermonter … raise their hand (and) answer that call,” he said.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine set the stage for Cardman, explaining what the Artemis team hopes to accomplish.
“We’re going to the moon in a way that’s never been done before,” he said. “We’re going to go sustainably. We’re going to go to the moon and stay.”
Bridenstine said Artemis astronauts will use the moon’s resources, including its abundance of ice and the oxygen and hydrogen derived form it, to live and work there for long periods of time. He called the moon a “proving ground,” where astronauts will gain the knowledge and experience necessary for an eventual crewed mission to Mars.
“When you talk to Xena, you’re not just talking to somebody who’s going to be an astronaut; you’re talking to somebody who very, very likely we’ll be walking on the moon in the not too distant future. And she’s young enough, where she may be one of the first people, if not the first person, to walk on the surface of Mars,” said Bridenstine.
Cardman was selected to be an astronaut in 2017. Since then, she has completed astronaut training and is now ready to be assigned to missions. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s in marine sciences. Her fieldwork, which has taken her around the world, has focused on deep-water biology and hydrothermal vents — environments where life exists without photosynthesis, which some theorize may be the case on other planets.
Cardman began her remarks by telling a story about a research trip she was on to Antarctica, where an essential piece of equipment was damaged and the team had to work together to repair it. “We had to be really creative in this moment,” she said, explaining that teamwork, creativity and flexibility are essential for the success of such missions.
“When you are really far from home, you all have to come together and be able to make the mission happen,” she said.
Cardman described to students the lengthy and challenging training regimen required for becoming an astronaut, including learning how to put on and maneuver a 300-pound space suit, and working on an full-size replica of the International Space Station (ISS) while submerged in a swimming pool.
She said living on the ISS, which she will eventually get to do, requires knowledge in a variety of fields such as engineering, robotics, foreign languages and even learning how to fly a jet.
Cardman reflected on the legacy of the Apollo missions, which first put humans on the moon and yielded many of the technologies we take for granted today. She noted how Artemis will continue to break new barriers.
“It’s just amazing that we’re going to be sending the first woman to the moon, and sending more people there to stay sustainably, to really do science, really learn how to live for an extended period of time on … another planetary body,” she said.
During the event, a number of students had the opportunity to ask Cardman about her experiences.
Elijah, a seventh-grader from Danville School, asked Cardman how astronauts plan for unforeseen challenges that might arise during missions.
She said it’s important to expect the unexpected and have multiple ways to solve problems.
“I think when people look at … astronauts, they assume that we had this plan that we executed all along … but that’s not really how it works,” she said. “We hit roadblocks all the time. And so it’s great to stay flexible, and just be creative when you hit a problem.”
Sophie, a sixth-grader from Georgia Middle School, asked what kinds of food astronauts eat.
Cardman explained that packing food for space travel is not unlike going backpacking. Since space and weight are a factor, astronaut food is freeze-dried and water is added later. She said her favorite food that she’s tried so far is lasagna.
She added that astronauts on the ISS have experimented with growing vegetables in space.
Bridenstine mentioned the 2015 film “The Martian” in which the main character, who is stranded on Mars, figures out how to grow potatoes.
“Actually, I think that’s one of the most scientifically feasible things about that whole movie,” Cardman joked.
Sixth-grader Ellie, of Georgia Middle School, asked how someone becomes an astronaut.
“The coolest thing about being an astronaut is, there is not one way to get there,” Cardman said, explaining that people in her class came from different backgrounds, including pilots, medical doctors, microbiologists, geoscientists and engineers.
“I think it’s really about picking what interests you the most and following that passion,” she said. “Don’t be afraid, too, if things aren’t coming naturally or coming easy to you. I think all of us faced those challenges before. So just keep going. But the one thing we all have in common is this passion for teamwork.”
Cardman summed up her remarks by showing a photograph of the Artemis team. She noted the diversity of knowledge and life experience represented as an example that anyone can be an astronaut if they work for it.
“I hope you all take a really good look at this amazing team of people … and I promise you there is someone in this photo who is like you, who has a similar background to you, who can totally empathize with your interests and where you’re coming from.”
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
