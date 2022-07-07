BERLIN — As it's suddenly necessary, search for an interim town clerk continues. Meanwhile, the Select Board just picked a select board member from a neighboring town to serve as Berlin’s first assistant town treasurer.
Following a closed-door interview Wednesday night, board members unanimously voted to offer the newly created assistant treasurer’s job to Callie Streeter.
Streeter lives just across the town line in neighboring Moretown and has served on the Select Board there since 2018. Her latest three-year term expires in 2024.
Currently employed as a service coordinator for Upper Valley Services, where she has worked for a little more than a year, Streeter’s past employers include Easterseals Vermont, Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, and Shaw’s supermarket in Waitsfield, where she worked in a variety of capacities from 2007 to 2015.
During that time, Street earned her bachelors degree from Castleton State University in 2010 and her master's degree in public administration from Norwich University, where she received her certificate in teaching and learning in 2014.
Prior to being elected to the Moretown Select Board, Streeter was appointed to fill a vacant town auditor’s position in 2015.
Town Administrator Vince Conti said Thursday Streeter is tentatively scheduled to begin her new job as Town Treasurer Diane Isabelle’s assistant on July 25.
By then, Conti said he hoped at least one of the two vacant positions — town clerk and assistant town clerk — would be filled on an interim basis.
Neither has been vacant long and until late last month the board was poised to promote former assistant town clerk Corinne Cooper to replace Rosemary Morse, who earlier this year announced her plans to retire on June 30.
Morse blamed a long-running salary-related dispute with the board for her decision to retire after 20 uninterrupted years as Berlin’s elected town clerk and Cooper followed her out the door last week less than 24 hours after the board rescinded her appointment.
Citing concerns about Cooper’s plans to appoint her daughter — a local poll worker — to serve as her assistant, the board changed its mind and decided to keep looking for an interim replacement for Morse.
While Streeter’s out-of-town residency wasn’t an issue with respect to her appointment as assistant treasurer, Conti said it did rule out a prospective applicant for the vacant clerk’s position.
Conti said another candidate — this one a Berlin resident — has expressed interest and he hoped the board could interview her at its July 18 meeting.
Chair Brad Towne said he hadn’t yet seen a résumé, but was aware of the candidate and optimistic the board will be able to make an appointment later this month.
“I believe she will be qualified,” he said.
Towne said the board has received several names of potential assistant town clerks — a position Cooper held for seven years under Morse. Some, he said, were more experienced than others, but the top priority was to appoint a replacement for Morse.
Whoever is appointed will serve through Town Meeting Day in March when, if the board gets its way, the office will be on the ballot for the last time.
The board is pressing ahead with plans to ask voters to approve a charter change that would eliminate the elected office and authorize the Select Board to appoint future town clerks. The board had hoped the charter change and two others, would be on the ballot for next month’s primaries, and are now planning for a November vote.
The charter change is similar to one voters approved in 2009. That change eliminated the elected office of town treasurer and authorized the Select Board to fill that position by appointment. It has been appointed ever since.
Among other things, Towne said, approval of the charter change would allow the board to consider out-of-town applicants for an office that currently must be held by a resident and registered voter of Berlin.
