BARRE — Poised to commission Barre’s first full-blown reappraisal in two decades, city officials are struggling to find a full-time assessor.
Nearly six months after severing ties with long-time contract assessor Joe Levesque, the city’s search for a full-time successor has thus far produced underwhelming results.
The first time the position was advertised earlier this year, it attracted four applicants, led to three interviews, but ended with no job offers, as City Manager Steve Mackenzie opted to test the waters again.
The latest deadline for applications is Friday, the city has received six applicants and Mackenzie said five clearly don’t have the experience he’s looking for and while a sixth out-of-state candidate is being vetted, it isn’t yet clear whether that will lead to an interview.
Mackenzie said Monday the candidate’s credentials are “worth exploring,” but before scheduling a virtual interview he wants to make sure the candidate is seriously interested in moving to Vermont.
“We’ll see,” he said.
Other people could apply before Friday’s deadline, but Mackenzie said he isn’t optimistic given his recent experience. Though he isn’t ruling out the out-of-state candidate and would be pleased if a permanent solution is identified by next week, he is bracing for the possibility it won’t be.
According to Mackenzie, hiring another contract assessor on an interim basis is an idea that may have to be explored and he isn’t necessarily averse to a proposal floated by Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser.
With Montpelier Assessor Stephen Twombly planning to retire in December, Fraser will soon be launching a search of his own and Mackenzie said he wondered whether sharing the position between the two communities might make sense.
“It might,” Mackenzie said.
Though Mackenzie has subsequently spoken with Twombly and he has expressed his doubts about a shared arrangement given the size of the two communities that doesn’t mean it couldn’t work.
While Mackenzie has nominally placed the “interim” tag on Planning Director Janet Shatney, that was viewed as an extremely short-term move that would enable someone to fill the ministerial functions of an assessor, not to perform the job on a regular basis. Shatney has a job of her own and if Mackenzie wants to consider the arrangement suggested by Fraser — and even if he doesn’t — a longer term interim arrangement may be necessary as a bridge to a more permanent solution.
While the fate of the assessor’s position is still very much up in the air, city councilors are expected to select the firm that will be tasked with completing Barre’s first city-wide reappraisal since 2002 when they meet tonight at City Hall.
The city received two proposals to complete the revaluation of all real estate in Barre and Mackenzie is recommending they award the contract to New England Municipal Consultants Ltd. of Lyndon Center.
NEMC was the only in-state option and it’s price — roughly $300,000 — was slightly better than Ohio-based Tyler Technologies’ best-case bid of $338,000.
Though Tyler would have started work almost immediately and wrapped up the reappraisal in 2023 NEMC proposed a different schedule then Mackenzie and Shatney have indicated they are comfortable with.
Currently, working on reappraisals in Montpelier and Ludlow, NEMC has indicated it could start working Barre next year and conclude the reappraisal for purposes of setting the tax rate in 2024.
Barre’s common level of appraisal (CLA) isn’t wildly out of whack at 94.97% of fair market value so waiting an extra year isn’t viewed as particularly problematic.
The city has more than enough to cover the cost of the reappraisal held in reserve thanks to the $8.50-per-parcel-per-year payment it receives from the state for that purpose.
The reappraisal fund was last tapped in 2006 when the city conducted a partial reappraisal — statistically updating the values of all properties based on the revaluation of roughly 200 properties. The last citywide reappraisal was conducted in 2002.
