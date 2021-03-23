BARRE — Plans to hire a full-time assessor have entered a key phase and while a decision could be days away, City Manager Steve Mackenzie isn’t ready to say so.
“I’m not looking beyond the interviews at this point,” Mackenzie said.
That doesn’t mean much because three of the four people who applied for the assessor’s position will be interviewed before the end of the week — one today and two more on Thursday.
By Friday, the virtual interviews with the three finalists — all Vermonters — will be in the books and Mackenzie should have a better sense of each of them.
Asked if a job offer would immediately follow if one of the candidates has what he’s looking for, Mackenzie opted for the cryptic comment that fell somewhere between “maybe, maybe not” and “we’ll see.”
It isn’t clear what to make of the response, which shed little light on what Mackenzie envisions the transition from the contract assessor he terminated two days before Christmas to the full-time position he included in the budget voters approved earlier this month will look like.
By charter, the job is Mackenzie’s to fill, and if there is a candidate in the mix that he likes, it’s hard to believe the job won’t be offered. However, it isn’t hard to imagine Mackenzie choosing not to settle for a candidate he doesn’t feel is a good fit.
It took nearly 3 years and more than one search before Mackenzie finally replaced former city engineer Reg Abare with current Public Works Director Bill Ahearn in 2017.
Planning Director Janet Shatney’s in-house promotion in 2015 capped a considerably shorter process that required two searches after her former boss, Mike Miller, left to take a comparable job in Montpelier more than a year earlier.
Mackenzie’s initial attempts to fill both positions featured shallow pools of applicants and at least one job offer that was rebuffed.
Rather than settle for a candidate he didn’t feel was a good fit, Mackenzie leaned on existing staff and re-advertised the positions. In Shatney’s case, filling in for Miller prompted her to apply for the job and Mackenzie to hire her.
Shatney’s role was expanded last month to include “interim assessor” — a ministerial title she will hold while the search for a full-time replacement for contract assessor Joe Levesque plays out.
With Barre Town’s part-time assessor Russ Beaudoin on call to help out when more than a signature is needed, there isn’t a sense of urgency with respect to the vacancy. Technically, funding for the full-time position is included in the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Barre hasn’t had a full-time assessor since 2003 when Caroline Lockyer transitioned from a city employee, who received salary and benefits, to a contract worker, and who provided assessing services for a fixed price.
That cost-saving arrangement didn’t change when Levesque was hired to replace Lockyer in 2006. Levesque held that post until he was terminated by Mackenzie on Dec. 23 — less than 24 hours after he told city councilors he arbitrarily increased assessments on some properties to spark conversations with the owners.
Troubled by the disclosure, councilors held a meeting ending executive session and instructed Mackenzie to “look into” the position.
Mackenzie did. Levesque was let go and the balance of his $43,503 was paid out. The advertised salary range for the full-time position was $48,000 to $57,000. Unlike, Levesque, whoever is hired will be entitled to health insurance and other benefits afforded to city employees.
