This coming election, Vermonters will vote on the Vermont Reproductive Liberty Amendment, also known as Proposition 5/Article 22 — a measure seeking to constitutionally protect a woman’s right to abortion at any time, for any reason.
Supporters of the amendment claim constitutional protections are necessary to protect Vermonters’ reproductive rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June. But opponents of Article 22 claim the amendment’s “all-or-nothing” language could stir up a hornets’ nest of unforeseen consequences.
The proposed article adds language to the Vermont Constitution that “an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course.” If passed, the constitutional right could not be denied or infringed upon absent a “compelling state interest, which would need to be achieved using the least restrictive means.”
Efforts to shore up Vermont laws surrounding the right to choose began in May 2019 when state legislators passed H.57 making abortion a “fundamental right” and ensuring access to it at every stage of pregnancy. Proposed amendments to the bill offered up by Republicans, including a provision to set a “cut off” time for abortion at 24 weeks gestation (except in medical emergencies) were soundly defeated.
H.57 set off a fiery debate between pro-life and pro-choice advocates, with each side accusing the other of failing to grasp the ramifications of their fiercely held convictions.
Many supporters of the amendment, including Rep. Maxine Grad, a Democrat from Moretown, have argued the amendment will not change existing Vermont law but merely strengthen it.
“Under Vermont law, decisions related to reproductive autonomy are currently left to the patient and their medical provider,” Grad said. “Article 22 would not change that.”
The legislative intent of the amendment, Grad said, is “to enshrine in the Vermont Constitution that these are private medical decisions that should be left to the patient and the patient’s medical provider, not to the government.”
But opponents of Article 22 claim it accomplishes significantly more than simply protecting Vermont laws; they say it renders late-term elective abortions impossible to regulate.
“Is this something we believe is a core value in Vermont, that a baby capable of surviving outside the womb can be killed for any reason or no reason at all?” said Rep. Anne Donahue, a Republican from Northfield. “The Roe v. Wade Supreme Court said the sole privacy right of a woman does not extend that far. Yet that is what we would be affirming in our constitution as a fundamental value.”
Donahue’s concerns also beg the question: If existing laws place no restrictions on late-term abortions, what has prevented them from happening in Vermont so far?
Donahue said the answer is simple: The policies of University of Vermont Medical Center, part of the UVM Health Network.
“The Board of Medical Practice can discipline a physician, up to and including license revocation for ‘failure to conform to the essential standards of acceptable and prevailing practice,’” said Rep. George W. Till, a Jericho Democrat and OB-GYN and clinical associate professor at UVMMC. “The prevailing practice and standard in Vermont is not to do elective terminations beyond (fetal) viability.”
UVMMC’s guidelines are “strictly enforced” by the hospital, Till said, though not by the state or other outside party.
And while Till admits the hospital’s abortion policies have changed over time, those changes did not involve extending abortion cut off times.
“The policy has evolved over time because the threshold of fetal viability has evolved over time,” Till said. “In the early ’80s, the threshold of fetal viability was considered 27 weeks. As neonatal care has improved over the years, the threshold of viability has continued to decline.”
Current fetal viability is set at one day short of 22 weeks — the point after which UVMMC will not perform an elective abortion without additional review. Women seeking to terminate a pregnancy after 22 weeks require a “consult” from the hospital’s ethics committee to determine whether there is a “compelling health reason” to approve the termination, Till said.
UVMMC’s cut-off point is “not based on maternal medical reasons nor upon some moral judgment,” he said. “It is strictly based on fetal viability thresholds.”
And because UVMMC’s “subspeciality trained” doctors are the only providers of late-term abortions in the state, the hospital’s authority to set strict polices and guidelines is “highly unlikely to change,” Till said.
Donahue disagreed, stating that if Article 22 passes, UVMMC might find its policies challenged on constitutional grounds.
“There’s a good likelihood that the Vermont Supreme Court would say UVM could not place an ethics opinion as a barrier to the unlimited right to an abortion,” Donahue said. “And if UVM changed their position (on late-term abortions), the state would not be able to say anything under this amendment, because the state would be banned from interfering.”
Donahue pointed out that during the H.57 hearings, the state declined to assert an interest when provisions restricting late-term and partial-birth abortion were introduced.
“The Legislature already voted on H.57, determining that (abortion) is not a state interest,” Donahue said.
If UVMMC changed its policies to allow abortions after 22 weeks, “it would be pretty difficult (for the state) to turn around and say, ‘Oh, we changed our mind, now we think it is a state interest,’” Donahue said.
Vermonters for Good Government Executive Director Matthew Strong said disturbing questions raised by Article 22 extend beyond abortion, in part because of the amendment’s term “personal reproductive autonomy.”
Strong argued that, absent a legal definition, the term is vague enough to potentially include “human cloning, in utero research, and pharmaceutical testing” — whether voters intended the law to cover such practices or not.
“These are conversations we should be having as a society, as a culture, as a state,” Matthew said. “It’s not something we should be doing with legislature and voters’ hands tied.”
But Annie Mackin, spokeswoman for the UVM Health Network, said Article 22 aims to do only one thing: preserve the status quo.
“The amendment, like most constitutional provisions, only prevents governmental actors from placing restrictions on the individual’s rights,” she said.
“The extreme cases being described by opponents of Article 22 — abortion at nine months of pregnancy because someone just changed their mind about being pregnant — are not happening now, and they will not happen with the passage of Article 22,” she said.
Proposed amendmentAdded: Sec 2. Article 22 of Chapter I of the Vermont Constitution
Article 22. (Personal reproductive liberty)
“That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
(1) comment
Dr. Till is incorrect. Under H.57, a public entity like the Board of Medical Practice is expressly prohibited from penalizing a physician for performing an abortion, and Prop 5 would make that virtually impossible to change. Article 22 must be defeated so the Legislature will retain the ability to take action on these issues in the future.
