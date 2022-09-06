MONTPELIER — Police are investigating two incidents where seven paintings were stolen from Bethany Church in Montpelier last month.

Last year, the church started Bethany Center for Spirituality Through the Arts, which is an attempt to bring a variety of arts to the community. As part of that effort, the Art Resource Association, an organization of central Vermont artists, whose goal is to promote and support its members, sponsored a show at the church that started at the end of July and is scheduled to run until the end of September.

