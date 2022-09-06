MONTPELIER — Police are investigating two incidents where seven paintings were stolen from Bethany Church in Montpelier last month.
Last year, the church started Bethany Center for Spirituality Through the Arts, which is an attempt to bring a variety of arts to the community. As part of that effort, the Art Resource Association, an organization of central Vermont artists, whose goal is to promote and support its members, sponsored a show at the church that started at the end of July and is scheduled to run until the end of September.
Linda Hogan, president of the Art Resource Association, said the artists involved are heartbroken by the thefts. Hogan said any theft is a violation, but what struck her was this took place at a church that hosts a soup kitchen and holds support meetings, along with the other supports churches are known for.
“It’s not only a violation, but it’s like a major violation. Who steals from a church? It’s so wrong,” she said.
Rev. Amy Pitton said Tuesday that on Aug. 24, one of the artists noticed her painting was missing. Pitton said the church was notified and the reverend discovered two smaller paintings also had been taken. She said the church then contacted police.
She said church officials discussed installing a security camera near the part of the building where the art was being kept. Pitton said the incident appeared to be a crime of opportunity, where someone came into the building, saw the pieces and made off with them.
Then on Aug. 28, she said the church’s custodian arrived that morning and discovered five more pieces had been removed. Pitton said the window on the church’s office door had been broken. She said it appeared the burglars either forced their way in through the boiler room door, where there are pry marks, or they used an unlocked window.
The pieces were listed for sale at the church; the prices totaled about $4,000. Pitton said the burglars also did about $2,000 in damage to the church, which will take a couple of weeks to repair.
It’s unclear whether the two incidents are connected, but Pitton said she believes they are. The first theft took place during the day and the contact information and price tags were left behind. The second theft occurred overnight and the burglars this time made off with the price tags and other information about the pieces.
Pitton said that tells her the burglars learned they needed to take the price tags with them if they hoped to sell the pieces.
She said she doesn’t believe these incidents were a prank or anything other than someone trying to steal valuable items, because large speakers in the office had been moved around but were likely too large to steal and the burglars tried to break into the sacristy, a room off the sanctuary that may have held valuable items.
“They looked at other things, but the paintings were the things I think they came here for,” she said.
Pitton said she’s been the minister of the church for 20 years. Over that time, she said the church has been vandalized numerous times, so this incident wasn’t surprising.
Pitton said people are shocked when a church is vandalized because it seems like they are “taunting God” or they are “going to go to hell.” But she said there are people where that concern is not on their radar.
“Hell is irrelevant if you’re already living in hell on this planet in this life,” she said. “You know, people are desperate. Life has treated them poorly and they don’t feel like they owe anybody anything. In fact, others owe them something. So yes, it’s unsettling for the church to be vandalized and for things to be taken. But I am not surprised by it. I wish they hadn’t done it.”
It’s unclear what the burglars could do with these pieces since they are unique and reported stolen.
Pitton is hoping the pieces can be returned. She said she wasn’t sure whether the church’s insurance would cover the lost art, since the pieces did not belong to the church, but it’s the church’s intention to make this up to the artists in any way it can.
She didn’t get into detail, but the reverend said the church is in the process of upgrading its security.
Missy Storrow had submitted her own art for the show, as well as a piece from her late father, Bud Cary, who died in 2001. The burglars made off with her father’s piece.
Storrow stated in an email Tuesday: “It’s definitely not about the money that bothers me, as much as the fact that someone would devalue the piece that has more meaning to me then they realize. I show his work to honor him for all he was and did while alive. A humble teacher, an artist, and a 10th mountain veteran that saw the end of WWII in Italy. … We are a small community of artists who really just want to make Montpelier look a little brighter with some artwork up around town. This is a true punch in the gut!”
The largest and highest priced piece taken was made by Liz Le Serviget. That piece was about 3 feet tall and about 4 feet wide, and had a price tag of $2,000. Le Serviget said it would be difficult to fit that piece in a vehicle, which shows her that whoever stole the art had planned ahead.
She said Tuesday she was “thunderstruck” when she heard about the theft.
“I never thought that such a thing could happen in Montpelier, no less in the sanctuary of the church,” she said.
Le Serviget said she has a studio at the Center for Arts and Learning in Montpelier where her pieces are on display in the hallway there. She said after this incident, she’s now looking into insurance to cover her in the event pieces get stolen.
“I’m leery about keeping my artwork in public places now,” she said.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Montpelier police at (802)-223-3445. Tips can also be provided anonymously via the Vermont State Police tip submission program at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.