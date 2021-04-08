EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board’s virtual retreat was capped by an attack Wednesday night, as recently approved staffing decisions they were told would undermine the district’s highly valued music and arts programs came under fire.
But for the volley of concerns, questions and complaints shared by staff and at least one parent, the retreat would have ended on a hopeful note.
Nick Fischer, the veteran educator who helped facilitate a candid conversation involving the complementary roles of the board and its superintendent, said he liked a lot of what he’d been listening to for the previous 3 hours.
“I think there’s a really strong commitment here to try to come to a shared perspective on what’s important for kids and parents in this district, which, in my view, is fundamentally what … public schools are about,” Fischer said.
It might have ended there, but then the public was given a chance to speak, and it wasn’t lost on one of them that they were forced to wait for that opportunity.
“We’ve given all day and now an additional 3 hours,” said Kate McCann, who teaches math at U-32 Middle and High School and noted six people who were there at the start of the meeting logged off before the public was given a chance to speak.
“At the moment we have a rising level of mistrust as voices are being suppressed,” McCann said while voicing her solidarity with those critical of a recent decision to trim staffing of two programs — music and art — that have long been Washington Central’s calling card.
McCann shared sentiments expressed by those who spoke before and after her.
The cuts approved by the board during a special meeting on March 29, involved reducing staffing of the elementary school art program from the equivalent of 2.4 full-time positions to two full-time positions, while reducing the number of full-time equivalents in the elementary school music programs from 2.8 to 2.7 teachers.
The latter cut, coupled with a plan to use existing district staff to fill a looming part-time vacancy at Calais Elementary School, would drop the number of full-time equivalent teachers in the elementary school music program to 2.3.
U-32 music teacher Roger Grow spoke first, reading a lengthy letter on behalf of all of the district’s music teachers, including two — Meta Bravos and Alaria Doane — who recently tendered their resignations.
Bravos is the part-time teacher in Calais whose 0.4 position will be trimmed to 0.3 as a result of the plan and Doane is the music teacher at Rumney Memorial School where her 0.6 position will be reduced to 0.5. Kate Liptak, the 0.9 music teacher at Berlin Elementary School will have a reduced role there next year and pick up some classes in Calais.
Grow, who teaches full-time at U-32, said a patchwork of part-time positions at the district’s five elementary schools was wearing thin, and it wasn’t a recent development.
“Decades of budget cuts and under-supported elementary programs have left our department with a skeleton structure requiring teachers to put in more of their personal time to ensure students still had the same experiences,” he said.
Though school officials have assured programs would be preserved, Grow said the professional educators were more than a little skeptical.
“We don’t know how this is possible,” he said, adding: “A cut this year is a cut to programming no matter how you spin it and these cuts are being decided without open conversation with the music education team.”
Grow wasn’t the only person who addressed the board who noted surveys — including one conducted recently — have consistently shown arts are a top priority for the district’s parents.
“They are begging for more arts and yet we continue to cut back,” Grow said.
Daniel Diddlemeyer, a sixth-grade teacher at Rumney, agreed it was a head-scratching reaction given recent red flags involving the district’s academic performance and studies that show “a clear correlation between music education and academic success.”
Diddlemeyer said he wasn’t sure who to blame for a decision he believed should be reversed.
“This was a choice made somewhere above,” he said, urging the board to reconsider it.
Like Grow and McCann, Diddlemeyer expressed concern over what was at best a muddled message in a district that has clearly and consistently voiced support for the arts.
“There is a disconnect and a dishonesty with our actions and our words,” he said.
On a night when “trust” and “communication” were consistent themes of the retreat, the consensus among those who spoke after it ended was that communication was lacking and that did nothing to inspire trust.
“I’m really wondering where was the community voice, the involvement and communication in making this decision and where was the transparency?” asked Jessica Heinz, a counselor at Berlin Elementary School.
The board also heard from an emotional parent, who expressed concern the music program at Berlin Elementary School would be watered down by the time things get back to normal after the pandemic.
“Our students really enjoy the music they have in Berlin and they’re looking forward to getting back to that and it would be a very big shame if that was not possible,” she said.
The board also heard from Lynn Spencer, the veteran art teacher at Berlin Elementary School, who said she was shocked when she was advised her position at Berlin would reduced from 0.8 to 0.5.
“It was disappointing to not have had an opportunity to have a clear discussion and conversation as a community member (and) as a staff member with all interested parties about what will happen,” she said.
Chairwoman Flor Diaz-Smith acknowledged the concerns Wednesday night, but the board did not react.
“We heard what you had to say,” he said. “We hear your questions.”
Contacted on Thursday, Superintendent Bryan Olkowski said principals planned to meet today to consider changes that were the product of a considered process aimed at ensuring equity of access to students across the district.
“This decision wasn’t made in isolation,” he said, citing declining in enrollment in the district and a desire to create consistency of schedules across the five elementary schools.
Olkowski stressed no jobs would be lost though some staff members would be assigned to work in multiple schools.
“We have the staff here in the district who are able to do this work,” he said. “These changes do not compromise student outcomes or programs.”
