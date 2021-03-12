MONTPELIER — They were hoping to raise $15,000, but a group that works to support refugees entering the country ended up raising more than $43,000 with the help of artists who were sponsored to make art every day in March.
Central Vermont Refugee Action Network is a nonprofit organization based in Montpelier that helps get refugees released from detention and houses and supports them in Central Vermont. The organization has supported a family of four from South America for more than a year and will soon welcome three more asylum seekers.
Nicola Morris is a member of the organization and created the March Arts Marathon. The event is a fundraiser where residents sponsor an artist to create works of art every day for the month of March.
Morris said she got the idea from Center for New Americans, an organization that also works with refugees in Northampton, Massachusetts, which holds a fundraising event called 30 Poems in November. She said she had supported that organization, but she wanted to see if something similar could be done here.
She said she took the idea to CVRAN and they expanded it to include all of the arts.
Morris said they decided to hold the event in March because residents need a distraction this time of year and people have more time to focus on creating art because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
She said members of the organization started telling others about the event and then the artists themselves started getting other artists involved. She said artists then started sponsoring each other because they wanted to see each other’s work.
“It’s been extremely successful,” she said. “I thought, at our most ambitious, that we would have about 20 participants and hope to raise $15,000 from that. That was a very ambitious goal I thought on my part.”
Instead, the event includes 40 artists — both in and outside the state — and has raised over $43,000.
Morris, who now lives in Plainfield, is originally from England and moved to the U.S. in 1970 as a teenager.
“Even though English was my first language, and I’m white and quite privileged, it was very difficult (to immigrate). So I can only imagine the challenges for other people. And that was in the ’70s, not in our current political climate,” she said.
Artists who have signed up to participate in the event include writers, painters, poets and photographers.
Janet Van Fleet is one of the founders of Studio Place Arts in Barre. Van Fleet said she’s taking part in the event by showing what she’s creating in the studio because she wanted to support the organization.
“We have been living in a political climate for the last while where refugees are reviled instead of supported,” she said.
Van Fleet said she wanted to show how artists create art. She said in order for people to be interested in art, it needs to be accessible.
“A lot of times people who aren’t artists and maybe don’t know any artists kind of think that making art is some kind of mysterious, magical process. And it’s not, it’s just making stuff,” she said.
Van Fleet said she’s been sharing with her sponsors what’s going through her mind, her artistic process.
Susan Sandman lives in Brooklyn, New York, and is a retired musician and college professor. Sandman said when she was working she always had a way to give back, either by teaching or by performing for others. Now that she has more time on her hands, she said she’s gotten into other arts such as painting and kirigami, a paper art related to origami.
Sandman said a friend reached out to her, told her about the marathon and thought she’d be a good fit for it. She said she wanted to take part in the event because it will help share her art with others and it supports a political cause she believes in.
“Many of us have families who were immigrants at one time and I wanted to help new immigrants be integrated into our country,” she said.
Annie Wattles, of Calais, also heard about the marathon from a friend. Wattles said she needed the motivation the event gave her to start creating art every day.
She said through this event she also learned more about what refugees go through.
“I’m not sure that people realize that these folks coming here out of detention, they can’t get jobs so they really need complete financial support,” she said.
Wattles said creating art, mainly poems, every day hasn’t always been easy, but it has been fun, and she’s been getting feedback from her sponsors. She said she’s discovered her sponsors have gotten to know her better through her art and it has helped connect her with others which can be difficult during a pandemic.
A gallery of the artwork created so far will be available at the CVRAN website at www.cvran.org on March 15. A second gallery will be posted at the beginning of April once the event is over.
