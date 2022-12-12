BARRE — Arrest warrants have been issued for two people facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed in Northfield in October.
Steven James Arnold, 30, of Roxbury, and Jasmine Brown, 19, of Northfield, both failed to appear for their arraignment Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre. Arnold is facing a felony count of delivering cocaine, while Brown has been charged with a misdemeanor count of cocaine possession. If convicted, Arnold faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison. Brown faces a maximum sentence of a year behind bars.
Bail on Arnold’s warrant is set at $5,000, while Brown’s warrant has bail set at $100.
A third defendant, Raymond Rivera, 33, of Hartford, Connecticut, has been charged in U.S. District Court in Burlington with a felony count of knowingly possessing fentanyl and cocaine with intent to distribute. Rivera pleaded not guilty to the federal charge on Nov. 7. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, if convicted, and has been ordered detained while the case is pending.
Detective Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit police executed a search warrant at a home on Colson Road in Northfield on Oct. 20. Court records don’t state what led police to obtain the warrant.
Tucker said inside the home, police located Arnold, Brown, Rivera and two others. She said investigators also found 272 grams of cocaine, 128 grams of fentanyl and another 93 bags of fentanyl that were ready for sale. The detective said the substances found at the home field tested positive.
She said police also found two handguns.
Tucker said the owner of the home reported he had let people move into his home in exchange for cocaine. She said the witness reported both Arnold and Rivera had given him cocaine.
The witness reported traffic picked up at the home after Rivera arrived about two weeks prior, according to court records. Tucker said the witness reported Arnold would meet with people outside who were looking to buy drugs and then would bring them inside to meet with Rivera.
Tucker said the witness reported there would be between 15 to 20 visits per day from people looking to buy drugs.
Tucker said Brown reported she had obtained a small amount cocaine at the home, which was then found by police during the search warrant.
Brown is facing a charge in Orange County in an unrelated matter. She pleaded not guilty on Oct. 12 to a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling. If convicted on that charge, Brown faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
In that case, police said Brown and James Badger, 30, broke into a home in Braintree on Oct. 5 and stole items. Badger has also been charged with a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling, as well as a felony count of negligent operation while eluding law enforcement and a misdemeanor count of negligent operation. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Oct. 12.
Police said Badger and Brown were confronted by a neighbor while the burglary was taking place. Badger then drove his vehicle into the neighbor’s vehicle and led police on multiple chases before he and Brown fled on foot into the woods, according to court records.
