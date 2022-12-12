BARRE — Arrest warrants have been issued for two people facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed in Northfield in October.

Steven James Arnold, 30, of Roxbury, and Jasmine Brown, 19, of Northfield, both failed to appear for their arraignment Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre. Arnold is facing a felony count of delivering cocaine, while Brown has been charged with a misdemeanor count of cocaine possession. If convicted, Arnold faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison. Brown faces a maximum sentence of a year behind bars.

