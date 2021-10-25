BARRE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Burlington woman accused of attacking another woman.
Jennifer Michelle Cepeda, 35, failed to appear for her Monday arraignment in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of interference with access to emergency services. If convicted, Cepeda could face a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison. Bail on the warrant is set at $5,000.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Oct. 22 police were called to a residence on Bliss Pond Road in Calais. Pennoyer said two females were reportedly fighting each other at the home.
He said Cepeda then called police and confirmed there had been a fight, but everything was all right. Pennoyer said he asked to speak to the other person involved in the fight and Cepeda reported that person was at a neighbor’s home.
The trooper said he arrived on scene and a witness told him he saw a woman, later identified as Cepeda, on top of another woman and was “beating the living crap out of her.”
Pennoyer said a second witness reported Cepeda had taken the victim to the ground and “pounced on her.” The witness told Pennoyer that Cepeda hit the victim with her fists about 30 times. He told police the altercation lasted between five and eight minutes.
Pennoyer said he then spoke with the victim who appeared shaken and looked like she had been crying. At one point, the victim told the trooper Cepeda had taken her cellphone from her when she tried to call a family member and 911, according to court records.
Pennoyer said the victim reported she lived in Massachusetts, but she had come up to Vermont to help watch a family member’s child on Oct. 21. The trooper said Cepeda is the child’s mother.
The victim reported the family member went to pick up Cepeda in Burlington, but the pair didn’t return until the next day, according to court records.
Pennoyer said the victim reported she asked the family member for her car keys and Cepeda charged at her, hit her in the face, grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground. The victim reported Cepeda climbed on top of her, put her hand around the victim’s throat and started punching the victim in the head. The trooper said the victim reported her head was also slammed against the ground multiple times.
The victim reported Cepeda and the family member use methamphetamine, according to court records.
Pennoyer said he spoke to the family member who reported the victim had sent him multiple messages accusing him of stealing her vehicle when he went to pick up Cepeda and threatened to contact the Department for Children and Families. The trooper said the family member reported the fight started when it looked like the victim was about to touch the child. He said the family member reported Cepeda did not hit the victim.
Pennoyer said he spoke to Cepeda who reported the victim had been threatening to kidnap her child and to call child protective services to get the child removed from the home. She told the trooper the victim had put her hands on the child in an aggressive manner and all she remembered at that point was she put the victim on the ground.
“I just saw red, black, green,” she told the trooper, according to court records.
Pennoyer said Cepeda’s hands were red and swollen, which she said was abnormal but did not provide an explanation.
The trooper said a witness provided a sworn statement saying he saw Cepeda attack the victim and the family member didn’t do anything to stop it. He said the witness reported Cepeda hit the victim multiple times. Pennoyer said a second witness also provided a sworn statement saying he saw Cepeda striking the victim.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.