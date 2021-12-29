BARRE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Plainfield man, accused of sexually assaulting children, who has subsequently ended up in the hospital.
Anthony Joseph Bagalio, 57, failed to appear at his arraignment Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on felony counts of aggravated repeated sexual assault and sexual assault on a victim younger than 13 years. These charges are in addition to two felony counts of sexual assault, two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and a felony count of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct that Bagalio has already been charged with. He pleaded not guilty to those charges on Dec. 16.
If convicted, Bagalio faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
His attorney, Mark Ferland, reported Tuesday he was unable to get a hold of Bagalio for the arraignment. An arrest warrant was issued with bail set at $25,000.
According to court staff, Bagalio is at Central Vermont Medical Center under guard and will be brought to court once he is released. He is reportedly in the intensive-care unit. It’s unclear why Bagalio needs treatment.
Deputy State’s Attorney Bridget Grace declined to comment. Grace said, “additional details will be available at arraignment when it is held.”
For the charges from earlier this month, Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Oct. 30 police received a report stating Bagalio had sexually assaulted a 3-year-old family member while the child was in his care. Merriam said the child’s mother also reported she had been sexually assaulted by Bagalio starting when she was 7 years old and continuing until she was a teenager. The detective said the mother reported Bagalio would pleasure himself in front of her and would molest her. Merriam said the mother reported Bagalio would have her perform sex acts on him, he would perform them on her and he would also sexually assault her when she was a child. She reported this happened hundreds of times, according to court records.
He said the mother let Bagalio watch her child because the child was much younger than the mother was when the sexual abuse started and the rest of her family was “sick” so they couldn’t watch the child. The mother told police she came forward with the abuse after her child came home with a “hickey” on her neck.
Merriam said the mother reported of the abuse she suffered, Bagalio told her she couldn’t disclose to anyone what they were doing. If she did, then he told her she would get in trouble and make her family members sad, according to court records. Through the years, the detective said the mother reported Bagalio would buy her things, including two cars.
Merriam said police spoke with Bagalio on Dec. 15. He said Bagalio denied sexually assaulting the 3-year-old and didn’t know where the child got the mark on her neck. The detective said Bagalio also denied sexually assaulting the child’s mother years ago. He told Merriam a family member had made allegations about him sexually assaulting the mother in the past, but he was not aware of her ever being sexually assaulted.
For the newest charges, Merriam said police reached out to others Bagalio knew who had children to see if any other sexual assaults had occurred with him. On Dec. 21, he said a daughter of a former partner of Bagalio’s reported she was sexually abused by Bagalio when she was 13 or 14 years old. She reported Bagalio had molested her, according to court records. Merriam said the victim reported this lasted for a few seconds before she ran away from Bagalio, and he told her, “I’m sorry.”
Merriam said the victim reported another incident where Bagalio asked her to reach into his pocket so she would touch his genitals.
The detective said another victim reported she was also sexually abused by Bagalio when she was a teenager. This victim told police she had been molested by Bagalio “no more than a dozen times and no less than a handful of times,” according to court records.
Merriam said he spoke to a family member of the victims’ who reported Bagalio was initially hired to babysit the children and then she and Bagalio started a relationship. He said the family member reported she confronted Bagalio years ago about the abuse to one of the children and he responded, “You should be thankful that I stopped before I went any further.”
Grace has filed a motion seeking to have Bagalio held without bail. In the motion, the prosecutor said, “Defendant has engaged in this behavior over a course of decades with multiple victims with the most recent incident occurring in October of this year.”
Grace said Bagalio faces a life sentence, is a risk of flight and there are no conditions of release that could be crafted that would protect the public from him.
