CHELSEA — An arrest warrant has been issued for an Orange man accused of attacking a woman.
Harland Manning, 61, failed to appear at his arraignment Friday in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea on a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of interference with access to emergency services. If convicted, Manning faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison. Bail on the warrant is set at $1,000.
The domestic assault charge was upgraded to a felony because Manning has a previous conviction for domestic assault.
Trooper Crista Maurice, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit on July 14 a family fight was reported on Route 302 in Orange. Maurice said dispatch reported a male had assaulted a female. She said troopers were told to hurry to the scene because the person who called police was still on the phone, and it sounded as though the incident had again turned physical.
Maurice said she located Manning outside the home. She said he was talking on a phone.
The trooper said she asked Manning what happened and he reported the victim had asked him to do something and he was sick of her telling him what to do. Maurice said she asked Manning whether the argument turned physical and he said "not really." She said Manning admitted to grabbing the victim, but denied hitting her.
The trooper said Manning was unsteady on his feet at the time. She said he admitted to drinking a couple of beers.
Maurice said she then spoke with the victim who reported this was not the first time Manning had been violent with her. The trooper said the victim reported she asked Manning to move a box and he got angry. She said he started yelling and breaking things in the home, according to court records. Maurice said the victim reported Manning cut a crocheting project she had been working on.
She said the victim reported Manning grabbed her by the arm. The victim said she told Manning she was going to call police and that made him let her go, according to court records.
Maurice said the victim reported she grabbed the phone to call 911 and Manning took it out of her hands and smashed it. The trooper said the victim called 911 using a second phone.
The victim reported Manning suffered a traumatic brain injury after a vehicle crash when he was 19 years old, according to court records. Maurice said the victim reported Manning takes medication because of the injury, but he does not take it regularly, which impacts how he acts. The trooper said the victim reported alcohol also makes him angry.
Maurice said a preliminary breath test showed Manning had a blood alcohol level of 0.097%. She said a records check showed Manning was convicted of domestic assault in 1988 and of violating and abuse prevention order in 1993.
