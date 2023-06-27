BARRE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Northfield woman accused of selling drugs.
Victoria L. Stauff, 24, failed to appear for her arraignment Thursday in Washington County criminal court on felony charges of cocaine sale and cocaine possession.
If convicted, Stauff faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Bail on the warrant is set at $500.
Officer Jesse Fecher, of the Barre City Police, said in his affidavit he was on patrol on May 21 when he spotted a Subaru Crosstrek without a registration sticker on the rear license plate. Fecher said he pulled the vehicle over on Allen Street.
He said the driver identified herself as Stauff and there was a male passenger in the vehicle.
The officer said a records check showed Stauff’s driver’s license had been suspended since September and the vehicle’s registration had been expired since March. Fecher said he was told by dispatch that the passenger was not to have contact with Stauff based on conditions of release he had been issued in a prior court case. After learning of this possible violation of conditions of release, Fecher said he called in another officer to assist. Fecher said he checked with the state’s attorney’s office and was told the passenger’s conditions had recently been changed to allow contact with Stauff.
While on the phone with a prosecutor, Fecher said the other officer at the scene approached him and reported he had seen a small silicone container at Stauff’s feet. He said such containers are known to store drugs.
Fecher said Stauff handed the container to investigators and it appeared to contain a small amount of cocaine.
The officer said a police dog was then used to check the vehicle. He said the dog indicated there were more drugs inside.
Fecher said Stauff reported there was more cocaine in the vehicle. He said she gave police consent to search the vehicle after being told refusing consent would result in police seizing the vehicle and obtaining a search warrant for it.
Inside, he said police found more small containers with suspected cocaine, as well as scales and several individually wrapped bags containing additional suspected cocaine.
He said Stauff admitted she had been selling drugs.
Fecher said the suspected cocaine weighed a total of about 13.03 grams. He said a sample of the substance field-tested positive for cocaine.
The officer said Stauff gave police consent to search her cellphone. He said investigators found Facebook messages where Stauff was apparently discussing drug deals with people she was selling to.