BARRE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Massachusetts man accused of using a stolen rental car taken from Berlin.
Daviel Rivera, 38, also is accused of pulling a gun on a police officer in Winooski in a separate incident.
Rivera, of Springfield, Massachusetts, failed to appear at his arraignment Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of aggravated vehicle operation without the owner's consent. If convicted, Rivera faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Bail on the warrant is set at $2,500.
Sgt. Mark Monteith, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit on May 14 police received a report about a rental car that was stolen from the park-and-ride near the intersection of Route 62 and Paine Turnpike North.
Monteith said the caller reported he had rented a Buick Encore from Avis. He said the caller reported leaving the vehicle at the park-and-ride on May 9 and returned on May 14 to find the Encore missing. He said the caller reported leaving the vehicle's key under the floor mat so employees at Avis could retrieve the vehicle, but he later learned the vehicle was not picked up by the company.
Monteith said the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen. He said police in Winooski located the Encore on May 19. Monteith said police found Rivera with the vehicle when responding to a complaint about suspicious vehicles. Rivera told police the vehicle was a rental, according to court records.
Rivera pleaded not guilty on May 20 in Chittenden County criminal court to felony counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and cocaine possession. If convicted on those charges, Rivera faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison. He was released on June 22 after $5,000 bail was posted on his behalf.
Sgt. Michael McCormack, of the Winooski police, said in his affidavit for that case, on May 19, police responded to a report of suspicious vehicles at a residence on Maple Street where drug activity may have been involved. McCormack said a witness gave police descriptions of the vehicles as well as their license plates and police discovered the Buick identified had been reported stolen from Berlin.
McCormack said he spoke to Rivera, who was near the Buick. He said when he asked Rivera about who else was with him, Rivera attempted to go inside the residence on Maple Street and McCormack tried to stop him.
Rivera then drug McCormack into the home hitting him into a door frame and the corner of a wall and then lost his footing, sending them both to the ground, according to court records. McCormack said Rivera then grabbed a handgun from his waistband and was pulling it out. He said Rivera told him he was retrieving the gun for police, but Rivera had not said anything about possessing a gun up to that point or that he wanted to retrieve it for investigators. He said had he not grabbed the gun from Rivera, it may have been used on him. McCormack said the gun was a 9mm Ruger P93DC, and it appeared to contain a live cartridge.
He said Rivera also had on him a container with 18.1 grams of a substance inside it that field-tested positive for cocaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.