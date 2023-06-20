BARRE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Granite City woman accused of trying to crash a vehicle by grabbing the steering wheel as a passenger.
Michele Elizabeth Demar, 33, failed to appear for her arraignment Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. If convicted, Demar faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison. Bail on the warrant is set at $5,000.
Cpl. Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit a man went to the police department on June 17 to report he had been assaulted by Demar. Lewis said this man and Demar have had multiple involvements with police throughout prior months.
The victim reported he was giving Demar a ride to Barre when she proceeded to grab the steering wheel multiple times, according to court records. Lewis said the victim reported Demar also hit him in the face. She said he reported he had turned the vehicle toward the police department and Demar forced the vehicle into park while he was driving.
The victim reported Demar was grabbing the steering wheel while he was driving on Interstate 89, as well as when he was driving on local roads, according to court records,
Lewis said he reported, at one point, Demar tried to force the victim to drive to Williamstown so she could buy drugs. When he did not turn towards Williamstown, Lewis said the victim reported Demar then hit him in the face and grabbed him around his neck.
Lewis said the victim reported while in Barre, Demar again grabbed the steering wheel which caused the vehicle to swerve.
The victim reported had someone been driving in the other lane at the time, the vehicle would have been totaled, according to court records.
Lewis said the victim reported when Demar grabbed him around the neck while he was driving, she said, “Well, I am going to die anyhow, so we’re both gonna die tonight.”
Lewis noted the victim had his arm in a sling when the assault occurred because he recently had surgery. She said he reported this made it more difficult to keep the vehicle on the road with Demar yanking on the steering wheel.
Lewis said she later spotted Demar walking near Keith Avenue, where she was arrested, cited and released to appear in court Monday for arraignment. Court records show on the signature line for her citation, Demar wrote “Kill me plz.”