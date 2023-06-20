BARRE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Granite City woman accused of trying to crash a vehicle by grabbing the steering wheel as a passenger.

Michele Elizabeth Demar, 33, failed to appear for her arraignment Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. If convicted, Demar faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison. Bail on the warrant is set at $5,000.

