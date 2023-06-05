BARRE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Granite City woman accused of stealing baking soda from a store and then attacking a witness who followed her.
Dahlia B. Arnold, 26, failed to appear for her arraignment on June 1 in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of unlawful mischief and misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief and simple assault. If convicted, Arnold faces a maximum sentence of six years and six months in prison. Bail on the warrant is set at $500.
Cpl. Jacob Frey, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit he received a report on April 25 stating a female had stolen items from the Cumberland Farms on North Main Street. Frey said he was told by dispatch that the thief was being followed by witnesses.
He said he went to the area and was flagged down by a witness. He said the witness reported the thief had gone to a home on Berlin Street. Frey said he knows Arnold lives at that home.
Frey said a witness reported seeing the thief, later identified as Arnold, steal baking soda from the store. He said the witness reported she followed Arnold out of the store so she could take a picture of Arnold.
The witness reported she was taking a photo of Arnold when Arnold walked up to the witness’ vehicle, a 2018 Alfa Romeo, and hit the hood, leaving a dent, according to court records. Frey said the witness reported Arnold also kicked the vehicle and left another dent.
He said the witness reported the damage done to the vehicle was estimated at over $1,000.
Frey said the witness then confronted Arnold about damaging the vehicle and Arnold hit the witness in the face multiple times, pulled her hair and struck her in the groin.
He said the witness appeared to have injuries on her face, including swelling behind her ear.
While still investigating this incident, Frey said another witness approached him and reported Arnold had just damaged another vehicle.
Frey said he spoke with this victim, who also witnessed the original assault, who reported Arnold had hit and broke the taillight on her vehicle.
Frey said he then spoke with Arnold, who was wearing the same clothing as witnesses reported the thief was wearing. He said she reported two women tried to run her over.
He said Arnold reported she had put the baking soda back at the store and was defending herself with the witnesses approached her.
Frey said Arnold admitted to hitting the Alfa Romeo because it almost hit her. He said she reported that witness swung at her first.
He said she admitted to hitting the taillight of the second vehicle because that witness almost backed into her.
