BARRE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Granite City woman accused of stealing baking soda from a store and then attacking a witness who followed her.

Dahlia B. Arnold, 26, failed to appear for her arraignment on June 1 in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of unlawful mischief and misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief and simple assault. If convicted, Arnold faces a maximum sentence of six years and six months in prison. Bail on the warrant is set at $500.

