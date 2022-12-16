BARRE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Barre man accused of hitting another man in the face with a rock.
Kai J. White, 22, failed to appear at his arraignment on Dec. 9 in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault.
If convicted, White faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison. Bail on the warrant is set at $1,000.
Cpl. Benjamin Michaud, of the Montpelier Police Department, said in his affidavit on Dec. 8 a witness called police to report an assault that occurred between White and another man. Michaud said the assault took place at Another Way on Barre Street.
He said he found the victim at the scene, but White had left. Michaud said the victim was holding a towel to his face and was bleeding. He said the victim had multiple small scrapes on his face.
The victim reported he was at Another Way when White approached him, according to court records. Michaud said the victim reported he and White had a conversation, and he offered White a cigarette. White turned him down, and then out of nowhere started attacking the victim, according to court records. He said the victim reported White punched him in the face four or five times.
Michaud said the victim then reported another incident where White had attacked him and the victim lost some teeth. He said the victim reported White had hit him in the face with a rock on Dec. 2. Police said the rock was about 8-inches long, six-inches wide and was thicker than a brick.
Police said the victim suffered a broken nose and broken teeth from the assault with the rock. The victim reported White had assaulted him because White believed the victim had stolen money from him.
Michaud said White was found after the Dec. 8 assault and had an injury to his hand.
