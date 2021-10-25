BERLIN — The owner of a successful Montpelier business is looking to preemptively plant the retail cannabis flag on the Barre-Montpelier Road.
Lauren Andrews doesn’t yet have the license she’ll need from the state — and can’t even apply for one until some time next year — but that hasn’t prevented the founder of AroMed Essentials from planning the sister business — CannaMed — she hopes will be up and running at Cherry Hill Plaza this time next year.
The partly vacant plaza is currently home to Aspen Dental and Miracle Ear and Andrews said Monday she has an agreement with owner Pat Malone for up to 2,000 square feet of space.
Andrews said she expects a lease will be finalized shortly.
“We’re moving forward as if we’ll get a license,” said Andrews, whose confidence stems from her track record running a business — AroMed — which was among the first in the region to sell cannabidiol (CBD) oils and other products derived from industrial hemp.
A registered nurse, clinical aromatherapist and graduate of the University of Vermont’s Cannabis Science and Medicine Program, Andrews said she is confident the state’s Cannabis Control Board will sanction the spin-off of her “woman-owned business” when it turns its attention from rule-making to licensing next year.
“I am a good candidate for a license,” said Andrews. “Everything points to my getting one.”
Andrews, who has hired Tim Fair’s Burlington law firm, Vermont Cannabis Solutions, to help navigate the process, quickly concluded expanding AroMed, had grown to include stores at the Berlin Mall and Hanover, New Hampshire.
The arrival of the pandemic, coupled with expiring leases, prompted Andrews decision to close those shops, while retaining the “mother store” in Montpelier, focusing on growing its online business, and exploring a cannabis dispensary.
Andrews said bringing AroMed and CannaMed under the same State Street roof was never a serious consideration. Even if space wasn’t a factor — and it is — she is skeptical the location is viable.
“It’s highly unlikely that anyone will get a license in downtown Montpelier,” Andrews said, noting parking constraints and proximity to schools were challenges.
Parking wouldn’t have prevented a return to the Berlin Mall, but Andrews said the fact the mall is a place where young people congregate could be a hurdle — one she opted to avoid by looking for space on the Barre-Montpelier Road.
Well-traveled by local residents, the Barre-Montpelier Road was Berlin’s first commercial center and is far from schools or other areas that might be a red flag in the licensing process.
Assuming all goes according to a still-evolving plan, Andrews said CannaMed would be an entirely new venture while AroMed would remain right where it is.
“I wouldn’t leave my AroMed customers high and dry,” she said, noting the location and the business model have proven to work.
Assuming the recreational cannabis store doesn’t encounter any roadblocks, Andrews said she is optimistic she will eventually be able to say the same about CannaMed.
“We’re going to create a space that’s very accessible and inviting,” she said.
Andrews, who pitched her plans to a quietly receptive Select Board last week, said she was encouraged by the response even though members didn’t bite when she suggested they consider limiting the number of licensed cannabis dispensaries in town.
“I’d love for you to cap it at one,” Andrews said, noting the potential for a proliferation of shops that she has witnessed in other states that have legalized the recreational use of marijuana.
“It can be overdone,” she added.
Assuming Andrews is able to obtain a state license, CannaMed won’t sell anything until next October — long after the state’s five existing medicinal marijuana dispensaries will be permitted to begin selling their products to recreational users in May. That includes the dispensary on River Street in Montpelier.
Andrews acknowledged the advantage of the five-month head start and the importance of being ready to open as soon as the law allows.
“We can’t wait,” she said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.