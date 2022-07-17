WOLCOTT — Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at the Wolcott General Store Saturday morning.
The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call around 8 a.m. indicating a male had entered the store on Route 15 armed with a knife and demanded the clerk open the cash register.
According to a news release, the suspect made off with more than $500 in cash and goods.
There is a person of interest in the case, police say.
Police are looking for Andrew Lemieux, 34, address unknown, in connection with the alleged robbery. He is described as being 5-feet 11-inches tall and approximately 175 pounds. He has a shaved haircut with black, goatee, and was last seen wearing camouflage cargo pants and a great T-shirt with a Realtree logo on the front.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the sheriff's department at (802)-888-3502
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.