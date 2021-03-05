MIDDLESEX — Fire crews have been busy the past couple weeks putting out multiple fires across the area.
On Feb. 24, a 115-year-old church burned to the ground. Fire had already made its way into the bell tower of Middlesex United Methodist Church when fire crews arrived. Because the building was so old and didn’t have a sprinkler system, it went up quickly.
It took fire crews around four hours to extinguish the fire.
According to the state Department of Public Safety, the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, starting in the church basement furnace room and has been deemed accidental.
On the same day, a chimney fire destroyed a Waitsfield home.
According to Vermont State Police, a structure fire was reported on Main Street and police said fire crews found the home engulfed in flames.
Police said the owner was home at the time and smelled smoke. The homeowner saw that his chimney was plugged and after attempting to clear it he saw smoke and fire coming from an eave.
Police said the fire spread from the chimney to the roof.
The home is considered a total loss.
There were also two fires in the area Monday. The first took place on Mechanic Street in Montpelier at about 2:15 a.m. Fire Chief Robert Gowans said an apartment building caught fire. Gowans said the fire was contained to one room.
He said the building’s sprinkler system had put the fire out prior to firefighters arriving on scene. While the cause of the fire is not considered suspicious, Gowans said it is still under investigation and a lamp on a desk is believed to be involved.
At about 8:30 p.m., another apartment building caught fire. This one in Berlin on Spruce Street.
Berlin Fire Chief Keith Van Iderstine said this fire, was contained to one apartment and was quickly put out, though the building didn’t have a sprinkler system. He said the cause of the fire has been deemed accidental.
No injuries were reported in any of the four fires.
Van Iderstine said his firefighters aren’t any busier than normal. He said fires such as these aren’t uncommon during the winter.
Gowans, the fire chief in Montpelier, said it does seem to be a little busier and noted all the recent fires that he’s aware of have been from different causes.
