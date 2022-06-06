EAST MONTPELIER – All full-time employees of the Washington Central Unified Union School District will receive a couple of extra paid vacation days courtesy of an appreciative School Board.
A year after rewarding the district’s full-time employees — all 350 of them — with $1,000 bonuses, the board has approved a plan that will give them two extra days of paid time off to thank them for keeping the district’s six schools running this year.
Recommended by Interim Superintendent Jennifer Miller-Arsenault and approved by the board, the extra vacation days will be awarded to all year-round staff — from administrators and teachers to custodians and cafeteria workers.
The extra paid time off comes on the heels of the board’s recent decision to override Miller-Arsenault’s recommendation with respect to the end of the school year. The final day for students is a week from Friday and the abbreviated year will mean staff work three days fewer than their contractual obligations.
In making that decision last month the board agreed staff would not be required to work on Monday, June 20, the federal observance of Juneteenth, which falls on a Sunday this year.
Acting on Miller-Arsenault’s latest recommendation, the board has agreed Juneteenth be a “floating holiday” this year. The decision was based on Miller-Arsenault’s assertion that observing Juneteenth on June 20 would be a hardship for staff that already have other work commitments.
