BARRE – Two people were injured after an apartment building caught fire in the Granite City on Saturday.
According to a news release, a structure fire was reported on Brooklyn Street at about 11:30 p.m. Fire crews arrived on scene and found flames coming from the second floor windows.
The building has five apartments and all occupants were evacuated prior to the fire department's arrival. A 17-year-old girl was injured after jumping off of the second floor and a woman was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center, though the release didn't say how she was hurt.
An older woman was taken out of the building with the help of a Barre City police officer and her neighbors, according to the release.
The building is owned by Black Ink Property Management, of South Barre. It suffered severe fire, smoke and water damage, but appears to be structurally sound.
Those who were living in the building are now being housed temporarily by the American Red Cross.
The fire appeared to start on the outside of the building, according to the release, and it's cause will take a few days to determine. It was brought under control in three hours, but fire crews stayed on scene for hours more cleaning up and making sure the fire was out.
Fire crews from Montpelier, Barre Town, Williamstown and Berlin helped battle the blaze and Barre Town and Williamstown also sent ambulance crews. No firefighters were injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.